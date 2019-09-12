John Lundstram: "Teams need to worry about us"

John Lundstram has said "teams need to worry" about Sheffield United this season in the Premier League.

The Blades host Southampton on Saturday and they will be hoping to carry on their impressive start to the season.

They have picked up five points from the opening four games.

Lundstram confident of United's style

When asked by the club media of the being wary of other teams in the league the centre midfielder responded with: “I think a lot of teams need to worry about us instead of the other way around.”

The Blades' overlapping centre backs have already caused teams issues this season and it worked especially well in the second half of United's thrilling comeback at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago.

Lundstram grateful for being selected

Having spent much of his time since he joined the South Yorkshire side two years ago on the fringes of the squad, Lundstram was keen to work hard and take his chance when he got it.

“It was tough for me last season but I kept my attitude right, worked extremely hard over the summer and wanted to have no regrets this season," he said.

"Thankfully the manager picked me for the first game and hopefully I can keep my place Saturday and kick on from there.”

Lundstram was the match-winner in United's first home game of the season against Crystal Palace.

"The goal against Palace meant a lot to me, to have my family there made it extra special."