Blackburn Rovers v Millwall: Lions looking for first away win.

Blackburn and Millwall meet at Ewood Park with the visitors looking for a win that could take them into the Championship's top six.

It's been a mixed start for the home side, prior to the international break Tony Mowbray's side won two, lost three and drew one of their six games, leaving them with nine points, two behind Millwall.

The meetings between the sides last season were close, tight-nit affairs and it is likely to be the same this time around.

The Lions come into the fixture two points ahead of their hosts. Neil Harris' side have won two, drawn three and lost one of their opening six games. So far this season they have been a tough nut to crack, they have conceded seven goals so far this season, however, four of those came at Fulham meaning Millwall have conceded just three goals in their other five league fixtures so far this season.

Team News

Blackburn

Ben Brereton is out after he had surgery on a knee problem and will be out for up to eight weeks.

On a positive note, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel have all returned from injury and could all be in contention to play some part on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall

Neil Harris has almost a full squad to choose from. The only absentee is likely to be Jiri Skalak, he is still battling a heel injury that he picked up against Fulham.

Tom Elliott is back from injury and could take a place in the matchday squad. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Jason Mulomby are both pushing for starts after playing well for their countries during the international break.

Pre-Match Chat

Blackburn midfielder Stewart Downing:

"The first game is Millwall and we’ll look to beat them before we look any further ahead.

“Over the last few years whenever I was at Middlesbrough you knew what you would get from Millwall.

“They are a really physical team but they play to their strengths. They have a way of playing and you have to deal with it.

“They can bully you if you let them, so it’s important for us to attack, get after them and push them back.”

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

“Straight away, you’re judged on your points return. Nine points from six League games is a solid return, and I think my main disappointment in my post-match interviews after Hull was the fact that we should have won the game. The pleasing thing was that we were disappointed not to win both games against Middlesbrough and Hull, which shows some progress.

“We could have been in a much healthier position because there will be some tough periods during the course of a season, but the positives are that we performed well in those games and we’ve had a solid start. With regards to the Cup, we were delighted with the displays at West Brom and Oxford despite the goals conceded in the latter."

Previous Meetings

This fixture last season ended in a 0-0 draw, it was the second game of the season and was a fairly uneventful affair. The return fixture at The Den saw Rovers come away with a 2-0 win, with the visitors striking twice in the closing stages of the game.