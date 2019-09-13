Harvey Barnes hails 'great feeling' of picking up Goal of the Month gong

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has expressed his delight at having picked up the Budweiser Goal of the Month award for August.

The 21-year-old was included on a shortlist of impressive list of names including Sergio Aguero, Harry Wilson, Ruben Neves and teammate Jamie Vardy for the gong.

However, it was his strike, a blockbusting half-volley against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, that scooped the most votes throughout the month and Barnes has hailed the 'great feeling' that he has experienced having been praised for such a fantastic effort.

'It's a great award to pick up'

Talking to LCFC.com, he said: "It’s a great award to pick up. I think when you get them goals, for me obviously it’s great, you get a real adrenaline rush. I think also to get the recognition, to get Goal of the Month, is great as well."

The strike itself was a key one as it secured the Foxes' first win of the new Premier League season. With time running out against Sheffield United following Oli McBurnie's equaliser, Barnes managed to get the technique just right - something that he did not have time to even think about.

“I just knew I had to hit it," Barnes said. "There were too many people in the box to take a touch, so I think it was just all about keeping my eye on the ball and making sure the technique and the contact was right.

“As you saw in the goal, thankfully they were both there and, thankfully the ‘keeper didn’t get anything on it as well. I’ve played with Deano (Dean Henderson) a few times, so I know he’s capable of keeping them out, but thankfully it travelled a bit too quick for him.”

Exciting talent

After progressing through the academy in the East Midlands, Barnes has gone on to firmly establish himself in the first team picture under Brendan Rodgers following a series of exciting and exhilarating performances.

In all, the youngster has gone on to make 26 appearances in all competitions for the club since his debut under Claudio Ranieri during the 2016/17 season. In that time, he has scored two goals and notched as many assists.

His immense talent also saw him tied down to a new long-term contract at the club that his set to run until the summer of 2024.