Manchester United vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow live from Old Trafford for Manchester United vs Leicester City , live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Manchester United vs Leicester City: 15:00 BST
"Old Trafford is always a difficult place to go. I've obviously been there with a few teams and won and lost and whatnot but Man Utd will always have quality.
"This is a chance for us to go and demonstrate our qualities on a fantastic stage."
"They've got good players and a very good manager, a proven top manager. Brendan's teams always play good football and we know we've got to play well to deserve the three points."
Matty James is still unavailable after having surgery on his achilles.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a doubt for the match due to a back injury that saw him pull out of the international squad while Jesse Lingard will be assessed for the match due to illness.
Their last match saw them defeat Bournemouth 3-1 thanks to a Jamie Vardy double eitherside of Youri Tielemans' first goal of the season.
The red devils' last match saw them draw 1-1 with 10-man Southampton after a Daniel James opener was cancelled out by Jannik Vestergaard.