Manchester United vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Jamie Vardy and Nemanja Matic compete for the ball | Photo: Getty/ NurPhoto

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

Follow live from Old Trafford for Manchester United vs Leicester City , live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Manchester United vs Leicester City: 15:00 BST

Team news will be announced an hour before kick-off at 14:00 and all updates of the match can be found right here!

Rodgers on United....
Brendan Rodgers said that the match represents a good opportunity for his side to prove them selves against "quality​​​​​​​" opposition.

"Old Trafford is always a difficult place to go. I've obviously been there with a few teams and won and lost and whatnot but Man Utd will always have quality.

"This is a chance for us to go and demonstrate our qualities on a fantastic stage."

Solskjaer on Leicester....
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on his opposition in his pre-match press conference, stating: "Leicester is always a tough game. There's a team wanting to push into the top four.

"They've got good players and a very good manager, a proven top manager. Brendan's teams always play good football and we know we've got to play well to deserve the three points."

Leicester team news
Leicester have no new injury concerns ahead of the match with every international player returning fully fit.

Matty James is still unavailable after having surgery on his achilles.

United team news
Man United have multiple injury concerns ahead of the clash with Leicester as Paul PogbaAnthony Martial, and Luke Shaw are all on the sidelines with respective injuries.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a doubt for the match due to a back injury that saw him pull out of the international squad while Jesse Lingard ​​​​​​​will be assessed for the match due to illness.

Leicester form
Leicester have enjoyed a successful opening to the season, being one of three teams who have yet to have been beaten so far.

Their last match saw them defeat Bournemouth 3-1 thanks to a Jamie Vardy double eitherside of Youri Tielemans' first goal of the season.

United's form
United have struggled for form in the Premier League, with their last win coming on the opening day against Chelsea.

The red devils' last match saw them draw 1-1 with 10-man Southampton after a Daniel James opener was cancelled out by Jannik Vestergaard.

What happened in the last meeting?
The sides' last meeting ended in a 1-0 away win for United as Marcus Rashford's ninth minute strike punished a Foxes side that lacked the clinical edge. 

Embed from Getty Images

Welcome!
Hi everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Manchester United vs Leicester City in the Premier League. Leicester have been vocal in the media about their desire for a top six place and three points against United would surely go a long way in helping the Foxes do so... Kick-off in Manchester is due on Saturday at 15:00pm
