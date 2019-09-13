Brendan Rodgers discusses James Maddison's England situation ahead of Manchester United clash

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers discussed James Maddison's England prospects ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Maddison was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate but was overlooked during the games against Bulgaria and Kosovo as the 22-year-old remained on the bench.

The Foxes midfielder has enjoyed a successful start to the season, notching two assists in the league and a goal in the Carabao Cup.

'He’ll hope in the future that he can force his way in'

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers gave his take on Maddison's situation, suggesting that the midfielder's chance will come if he continues his hard work.

He said: "I spoke to James yesterday. He really enjoyed his time with England. I think it is fair to say that every player that goes there - not everyone can play. James understands he is not entitled to anything."

"I think that’s something that has to be important to players who play here and for their country.

"Just because you play well it doesn’t mean you get to go straight into the team but James doesn’t think that. He’s worked very hard to get where he is but now he’s going to work harder to get into the team.

"He’ll hope in the future that he can force his way in."

'Our ambition is there'

Turning his attention to this weekend's opponents Manchester United, Rodgers said that the match is not one that his side needs to prove themselves in.

"It’s not a barometer for our ambition - our ambition is there. It’s a long season.

"I think we are really looking forward to a game against a top class team of a very high standard players at a great area. We’re very keen to go there and put on a good performance that can get us a good result, so the players are looking forward to a very good game."