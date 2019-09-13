Naby Keita to return to training next week

Liverpool star Naby Keita is close to making a return to training, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The midfielder has been sidelined since he picked up a muscle injury prior to Liverpool’s UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea back in August.

Keita also suffered a number of injury set-backs last season, eventually missing the Reds’ historic Champions League final victory over Tottenham in June.

Setback after setback

The former RB Leipzig star experienced muscular problems in the early stages of last season, missing four games across late October and early November.

This hindered the start to his Liverpool career, and he was unable to establish a starting place in Klopp’s side.

Keita missed two games in March of this year after picking up a knock, but once he finally started to show signs of the player many Reds' fans thought they had signed he picked up a groin injury in Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat away to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Injury woes continue to be the biggest concern among the Liverpool fanbase, as Keita more than showed what he was capable of in a run of fixtures late last season.

He scored his first goal for Liverpool against Southampton in April 2019, before going on to score against Porto and Huddersfield in the weeks that followed.

"I have no doubts about him!"

Winger and team mate, Sadio Mane, backs his friend to make a come-back and contribute heavily to the success of the club.

He said to Complex earlier this week: "Since our days at Salzburg, he was always a good man, and a good friend to me.

"He’s such a great player, so I think everyone will see once he gets over his injures how important he will be for this club.

"I have no doubts about him!"

A return is near

As Liverpool’s fixture list gets significantly more congested in weeks ahead, Naby’s return will be welcomed by the club and fans alike.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Newcastle this weekend, Klopp said: “Naby is close, much closer than Ali.

“I think he could be in training when we come back from Napoli next week.”

Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also recovering from a long-term injury after he picked up a calf-injury in the their opening game against Norwich last month.

Midfield rotation is key for the Liverpool boss and his staff, so having Keita fit and available will be a huge boost in the coming months.