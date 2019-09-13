Norwich City vs Manchester City Preview: Championship champions take on Premier League champions

The champions of the EFL Championship will host the champions of the Premier League this weekend, as Norwich City host Manchester City.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Team news

During the international break, every fan of every club is anxiously watching on in the hope that none of their star men will pick up an injury whilst playing for their country.

Norwich will be without Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose and Tom Trybull for Saturday's game, whilst Christoph Zimmermann is also likely to miss the encounter.

Pep Guardiola's men have been plagued with injuries as of late. Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy will all face late fitness tests ahead of the trip down to Carrow Road.

Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane will also be out indefinitely, after picking up long-term injuries.

With Laporte being out for so long, it'll be interesting to see how City act in defence, having few central defenders fit, possibly meaning that should Stones not recover in time, the Blues would have to throw either Kyle Walker or Fernandinho into the position.

Norwich City predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis; Cantwell, Vrancic, Amadou, Tettey, Buendia; Pukki.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Previous meetings

When looking into City's previous meetings, the champions often dominate all the stats in recent years, leaving them even more favourable for a victory. However, with Norwich, this isn't the case.

The Canaries have held City to 0-0 draws on their last two league visits to Carrow Road, and will have their tails up following a positive start to the season.

Daniel Farke's men perhaps already have one up one City as Teemu Pukki was awarded the Premier League Player of the Month award ahead of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling this week.

This fixture will be an intriguing one following both sides positive starts to the season, with Norwich most likely happy to take yet another home point off City, whilst Guardiola's men must win to keep the pressure on title rivals Liverpool.