Diame reveals why he rejected a new contract at Newcastle

Mo Diame spent three years on Tyneside dropping down into the Championship to help the Magpies win the title.

He was a forever present in Rafa Benitez's line up but could not sign a new year deal because of the uncertainty it would have created for himself.

He admits it was 'not really good' for him to take the new contract being offered by the club as he decided to move out to Qatar.

Uncertainty playing on his mind

It was made clear by the club that they wanted to keep Diame around for another year, offering him the extension in January.

However, Diame decided to ply his trade in a new league, but still holds fond memories of the fans and manager.

He said: "The club decided at the beginning of the year to give me a new contract after they decide to wait because we were not really well in the table."

Although the 32-year old continued to put in good performances for the Magpies a longer deal was not forthcoming.

He was always in the side as he did the dirty work for his side breaking up plays and bursting forward with his power and strength.

A great relationship with Benitez

Diame was brought in from Hull City as they won promotion to the Premier League but remaining in the Championship never bothered the midfielder.

He admits to having a 'really good' relationship with his former manager but also worked under Steve Bruce during his time with the Tigers.

Diame added: "At the end when they decide to give me one more year, I prefer and take the decision to leave because I did not want to play another year ending a contract because it is not really good for football player."

When asked if he would have considered taking the new deal if he knew Bruce would be manager, he was not sure about it.

He added: "Maybe, to be honest, I had a really good relationship with Rafa Benitez.

"He wasn't all about Rafa Benitez - he was amazing with me.

"It wasn't about who was the manger but more about the chairman and Lee Charnley who make the decisions but of course I would have been happy to play under Steve Bruce."