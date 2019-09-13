Teemu Pukki named Premier League Player of the Month

Norwich City may be stranded in the relegation zone after the opening 10% of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign but Finnish striking sensation, Teemu Pukki, has hit the ground running with five goals in just four matches.

Last season’s Championship Top Scorer has been rewarded for his finishing abilities during August by picking up the Premier League Player of the Month Award.

"I couldn't win this without my teammates"

Pukki told the Norwich City website: "I believe in myself that I can score goals but couldn't think that I would score five in the first four games."

Also in great form for his country, Pukki has linked up particularly well with attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, the pair providing three goals for each other.

"I couldn't win this without my teammates. They've been giving me lots of assists and I need to say a big thank you."

Pointing to points

Pukki is now targeting more points for his club.

"It's a big honour. It's been a great start to the season so I'm really happy and now we need to start getting more points."

Norwich have been respected for playing positive football and Pukki believes this will help them climb the table.

"We have been playing good football. There have been some big opponents with another one coming on Saturday. So it's not been an easy start but I think we have been doing alright and can be proud of how we have been playing.

I'm 100% sure we can start getting points soon."