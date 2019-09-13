Wolves vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow live updates from Molineux as Wolves host Chelsea in their 5th Premier League game. Kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, September 14.
Emerson picked up an injury on international duty, meaning Marcos Alonso is set to make his appearance this season.
However, the good news for Chelsea is that Antonio Rudiger is back from a long term injury and is in line to make his first appearance this term.
Lampard also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic and Pedro Rodriguez are back from minor injuries.
Callum Hudson-Odoi is making progress following an extended spell on the sidelines having featured for the U23s victory against Brighton. But, he still has some way to go before returning to the starting line-up.
Matt Doherty missed international duty due to surgery but could still feature on Saturday.
Since then, Chelsea managed to pick up a narrow 3-2 win away to Norwich, sandwiched between two disappointing draws to Leicester and Sheffield United.
Nuno's men drew 1-1 at King Power Stadium against Leicester on the opening day but picked up an impressive point at home to Manchester United.
Wolves secured a 2-1 home victory against the Blues in December last year.
Their last recent meeting at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw.