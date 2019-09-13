on VAVEL
Wolves vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Wolves vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

Follow live updates from Molineux as Wolves host Chelsea in their 5th Premier League game. Kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, September 14.

Bruna Reis
How to follow this game
Unfortunately for the UK viewers, this game will not be shown on television but you can follow our live text commentary right here on VAVEL. 


Chelsea's early team news
N'Golo Kanté is set to miss another game due to his ongoing ankle issues. 

Emerson picked up an injury on international duty, meaning Marcos Alonso is set to make his appearance this season.

However, the good news for Chelsea is that Antonio Rudiger is back from a long term injury and is in line to make his first appearance this term.

Lampard also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic and Pedro Rodriguez are back from minor injuries.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is making progress following an extended spell on the sidelines having featured for the U23s victory against Brighton. But, he still has some way to go before returning to the starting line-up.

Wolves' early team news
Centre-back Wily Boly is suspended following his sending off against Everton earlier this month.

Matt Doherty missed international duty due to surgery but could still feature on Saturday.


Chelsea's form
Frank Lampard's first few games as the Chelsea boss have been challenging with the Blues losing 4-0 away at Old Trafford to United on matchday one.

Since then, Chelsea managed to pick up a narrow 3-2 win away to Norwich, sandwiched between two disappointing draws to Leicester and Sheffield United.


Wolves' form:
Wolves currently sit 17th in the table after a disappointing start to the season. 

Nuno's men drew 1-1 at King Power Stadium against Leicester on the opening day but picked up an impressive point at home to Manchester United.


Previous games
Chelsea have failed to win their last two Premier League fixtures against Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Wolves secured a 2-1 home victory against the Blues in December last year. 

Their last recent meeting at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw.


Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of Wolves v Chelsea for the Premier League. I am Bruna Reis and I will be taking you through all the action as it happens.
