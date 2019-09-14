Derby County 1-1 Cardiff City: Rams winless run hits six after Bluebirds level from the spot

Derby County and Cardiff City played to a 1-1 draw at Pride Park to open the seventh round of fixtures in the Skybet Championship.

Scott Malone got the hosts off on the right foot, his goal in the sixth minute putting Derby in front. Robert Glatzel levelled for Cardiff in the 19th minute, converting a penalty.

Malone puts Derby in front, Glatzel equalizes from the spot

The home side got off to a flying start, Duane Holmes driving into the box before cutting the ball back for Martyn Waghorn. His shot was blocked and Tom Huddlestone's effort was brilliantly saved by Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies.

Malone saw the ball fall to him and he managed to get it over the line to give Derby an early 1-0 lead six minutes into the game.

Derby should have had a penalty, Waghorn fouled by Joe Bennett after latching onto Krystian Bielik's pass, but referee Darren English turned it down.

Cardiff were level after English correctly awarded the Bluebirds a penalty, Richard Keogh pulling Glatzel down by the shirt. The German did the honours, beating Kelle Roos.

After Malone's long-range effort was easily saved by Smithies, the visitors nearly went in front. Callum Robinson's long throw found Matt Clarke, but his header went wide, nearly going in off of Bielik.

Derby nearly took the lead in the second half, Jack Marriott unlucky to hit the crossbar with his brilliant 20-yard effort. Waghorn followed by testing Smithies, but the Cardiff stopper was up for it.

The Rams kept piling on the pressure, Tom Lawrence seeing his shot deflected and rolling harmlessly to Smithies. Waghorn was again on the attack, his shot going just wide.

Cardiff finally relieved some of the pressure, Junior Hoilett's curler saved by Roos, Leandro Bucuna following by running through, but seeing his effort stopped, as well.

Waghorn continued to be a threat, his centre was cleared by Aden Flint. Lawrence scooped over from close range and Derby almost paid for their wastefulness.

Glatzel nearly completed his brace, but his shot was cleared off the line by Matthew Clarke in what turned out to be the last best chance on a night where the points were shared.

Takeaways

Derby were by far the more attacking team, creating numerous chances, but failing to convert aside from Malone's sixth-minute goal. The Rams probably should have had a penalty, but the outcome of the game should have never come to that.

They were made to pay when Glatzel converted from the spot to give Cardiff a point. The Bluebirds have still not won a game away from home and will need to improve if they are to claim three points away from Wales.