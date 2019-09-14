Finding rhythm the key for Klopp

After going one-nil down to a stunning Jetro Willems strike, Jurgen Klopp cited Liverpool's ability to fall back into their usual rhythm as the reason for their comfortable victory.

Two goals from Sadio Mané and one from Mohamed Salah meant that Newcastle's early goal was only a minor stumbling block as LFC continued their perfect start in the Premier League.

International break causes rotation

A perhaps surprising omission from the Red's starting XI today was that of the in-form Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian replaced Divock Origi after 37 minutes and was mesmeric in setting up two goals.

Klopp did not want to rest his preferred number nine, however, the striker only arrived back from the United States late on Wednesday evening.

Speaking after the match, Klopp stated: "We don’t want to leave Bobby Firmino out, but sometimes we have to be sensible and do it. Divock Origi has twisted his ankle but it is not too serious.”

Mané was able to equalise prior to Firmino's introduction, curling an inch-perfect strike into the far top corner. The Senegalese winger's second came as a result of Firmino who was able to slide him in with the aid of some poor goalkeeping. Mohamed Salah finished off the scoring for the Reds, running onto a typically classy flick from Firmino.

Firmino provides the rhythm

LFC's poor start could be attributed to Klopp's rotation policy as the front three looked muddled being spearheaded by Mané and Origi on the left.

Once Firmino entered the fray and Mané returned to the wing, LFC were able to reap the rewards.

“We had a tough job to do." Klopp said, "We needed 25 minutes to really arrive in the game. They scored a wonderful goal and were a big threat always. And then we changed the rhythm and it was immediately much better. We could have scored more but it is all good. I am really happy. We had to find the rhythm, but that’s the main challenge after an international break."