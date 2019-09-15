Emery reveals he was with Javi Gracia when he was sacked

Unai Emery has revealed that he was with former Watford boss Javi Gracia when he was sacked by the club on September 9th.

Currently perched at the bottom of the Premier League table after four games, Watford made the somewhat contentious decision to replace Gracia with former manager Quique Flores.

Emery reveals he was with Javi Gracia when he got sacked

The decision was made on the back of Gracia's first blip since taking charge of the club. Leading them to an FA Cup final last season and their best league finish in more than three decades, his sacking represents the cutthroat nature of football's managerial process.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Unai Emery said that he was with Gracia in his hometown, discussing the upcoming game between the two sides, when they learned he had suffered a harsh fate.

"It's amazing," said the Arsenal boss. "I met him, we found each other last week in my town, in Hondarribia, when I was there with my family."

"I was walking and in front of us was Javi Gracia. And in the moment we started speaking about our match, and we finished it knowing he was sacked. It's a good story, yes?"

'He is going to continue his career like he is, a great coach", Emery backs Gracia to bounce back from sacking

Reflecting on Gracia's managerial skillset, Emery offered support for his friend, believing he showed his qualities as a manager last season, albeit respecting Watford's call to part ways. The Spaniard believes Gracia will have no issues finding his next club.

"He is a very good coach, as he showed last year in Watford. The club decided, and I have to respect that. He is going to work and he is going to continue his career like he is, like a great coach."

Arsenal travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon, hoping to bounce back from the international break with a strong performance and vital three points that would help close the gap on the top-four.



Meanwhile, Watford will be desperate to get off to a good start under new management as they look to put a torrid four games behind them.