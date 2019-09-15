Graham Potter encouraged by Brighton performance despite late Burnley leveller

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter spoke to the media after the Clarets drew 1-1 with Burnley at the AMEX Stadium.

Neal Maupay's second goal of the season put the Seagulls in front only to see Jeff Hendrick equalize in the first minute of stoppage time.

Brighton "the better team", says Potter

Potter began by saying "apart from the first 25 minutes when Burnley were the better team, we were the team [most likely to win the game]. So, of course, it's a sore one conceding so late.

"It was a good bit of play of them in fairness, but they scored from their only shot on target --- sometimes that happens.

"We put so much into the game. We're disappointed to come away with only one point, but in terms of the overall performance, again, it was very promising."

Seagulls boss praises Burnley

Potter was complimentary of the Clarets, saying "Burnley aren't easy to play against, and that's a credit to them, they do what they do well.

"In the Premier League, there's always quality on the pitch that can hurt you, so you have to score that second goal. With their defence so deep, it can be hard to create chances against them, but I thought we did that.

"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up to the opposition, but over the course of the game, I thought we more than matched what they did and had our own opportunities."

Potter discusses Brighton's recent home form

The Seagulls winless run at the AMEX Stadium has reached eight, dating back to last season and the manager addressed the issue: "it's important, because you want to win your home games, (but) I think the important thing is that the supporters are seeing a team that are at least trying to give everything.

"It goes without saying that we'd like to win for them and for ourselves as well because we're trying hard and I think you can see that, but it'll come."