Jeff Hendrick feels Burnley have started season 'brilliantly'

Jeff Hendrick declared himself very pleased with Burnley's start to the season after his last-gasp effort earned them a point at Brighton.

Substitute Hendrick struck in the 91st minute to move the Clarets onto five points from their first five matches and leaves them 13th in the Premier League.

Their only defeats have come against 'big six' sides Arsenal and Liverpool.

At this stage last season, they had only a single point, with their Europa League qualifying campaign proving a real drain on their domestic fortunes.

"Last year was totally different with the schedule," Hendrick recalled to LancsLive.

"I think the lads have started brilliant but with some tough games in the first four.

"We had four points on the board and got another one today."

Hendrick stakes his claim

Prior to his cameo at the Amex, Hendrick had only played four league minutes and had a runout in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland.

Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood have had the central midfield spots locked down.

Hendrick, who has now boosted his starting chances, feels the level of competition at Turf Moor is higher than ever.

And he says that can only be beneficial.

"If you are not starting you are pushing the lads who are to come and get a result," he said.

'Maybe my best goal here'

Hendrick's effort was a goal worthy of winning any game, never mind saving a draw.

The Irish international found the corner with a low drive from 25 yards out.

He reckons it is right up there with his finest.

"It might be best goal here and I have been lucky enough to score a few good ones," he said.

"I am happy with that but the main one was to come on and get an equaliser."