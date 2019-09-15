Fulham 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: Ajayi equalizer keeps Baggies unbeaten

West Bromwich Albion kept their unbeaten start to the Skybet Championship season intact after securing a late 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Anthony Knockaert opened the scoring for the hosts and it looked like his goal would be enough to give the Cottagers all three points only to see Semi Ajayi equalize late on for the Baggies.

Story of the game

Fulham should have been ahead inside the first 20 minutes. Ivan Cavaleiro's low drive took a deflection and skidded past the post. Tom Cairney, who set up Cavaleiro's chance, saw his effort nick the crossbar and harmlessly go over.

The Cottagers piled on more pressure, forcing an excellent double save from Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. First, he parried away Knockaert's long-distance strike and then denied Harrison Reed's header.

Charlie Austin was the visitors' lone threat. He latched on to a cross from Darnell Furlong, but fired over and sent a header from 12 yards away straight into the arms of Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Despite dominating the first half, the Cottagers had nothing to show for their efforts. Three minutes into the second half, Knockaert fortuitously curled one past Johnstone from 25 yards out.

Ten minutes after the goal, West Brom created their best chance of the game with some neat build-up play from Kyle Edwards and Grady Diangana, setting up Furlong, but he hit the side netting, a disappointing effort.

It appeared Fulham were on course to claim all three points, but ten minutes from time, the visitors were level. Bettinelli completely missed Matheus Pereira's delivery with Ajayi nodding in to level the match.

Both teams had chances to win the game. Aleksandar Mitrovic fired a header over for the hosts and Furlong's glancing header narrowly missed it's intended target, concluding a game that both teams felt they could have won.

Takeaways

Fulham should have scored at least three goals with all of the chances they created, especially in the first half, where they enjoyed 69 per cent of the possession. If they continue to perform at this level and finish their chances, they should be among the top teams in the division.