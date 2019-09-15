Watford vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow along for Watford vs Arsenal live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 4:30 PM BST
So Capoue does come back into the Watford XI, with Andre Gray leading the line, whilst Emery has found a found to squeeze Mesut Ozil- not always in favour under the Spaniard- into his side.
Arsenal line up
📋 Today's team news...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2019
〽️ @MesutOzil1088 makes first #PL start of the season
🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 returns to the starting XI
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 is joined in attack by Pepe 🇨🇮
#️⃣ #WATARS
Watford line up
🚨 TODAY'S TEAM 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 15, 2019
3⃣ changes from the Newcastle game.
➡️ Holebas, Capoue, Deulofeu
⬅️ Cathcart (thigh), Janmaat, Pereyra#WATARS pic.twitter.com/4NlSbvXPeT
Team news is in from Vicarage Road- Watford make three changes whilst Mesut Ozil makes his first start of the season.
We'll be back at 3.30pm BST to bring you the line ups from Vicarage Road.
Don't miss a detail with live updates and commentary from VAVEL. Follow along for live commentary, analysis and line ups of Watford vs Arsenal.
Emery hints at Holding return
"Rob is training with us, he is playing with the under-23s in matches and he is very close to playing with us. But when, in each training, if he is going to play with the under-23s then that match is important for him to feel good, to feel comfortable, to feel confident. It’s a possibility that in the next week he could play with us"
Sanchez Flores praises his players' attitude and aims for positive start
“The attitude of the players, how they learn, how they listen during training, is very positive. It will be important to start with good results.”
How to watchWatford vsArsenal Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
If you want to directly stream it: NowTV or SkyGo.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Arsenal likely line up
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Ozil; Pepe, Aubameyang, Nelson
Watford likely line up
Foster; Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart; Janmaat, Doucoure, Cleverley, Femenia; Hughes, Pereyra; Gray
Arsenal team news
Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin are back in full training but are still likely a couple of weeks away from returning to first team action. Granit Xhaka (ankle) and Lucas Torriera are doubts, whilst Lacazette is out until next month. Could be one game too soon for Rob Holding, but Joe Willock has recovered from his calf problem.
Watford team news
Troy Deeney remains sidelined with a knee injury, but there's good news for the Hornets as Ettiene Capoue is likely to return from his illness. Danny Welbeck is available against his former side.
Meanwhile Arsenal will hope for a more solid defensive showing than last time out against Tottenham. Unai Emery is yet to really find that balance between attack and defence this season.
Watford sacked Javi Gracia and, somewhat more surprisingly, reappointed Quique Sanchez Flores over the international break following a winless start to the season.
Watford will be hoping for a new manager bounce as Quique Sanchez Flores returns for a second spell in charge of the hornets. Meanwhile Arsenal will be aiming to build on their encouraging pre-international break form and draw level on points with Manchester City.
Watford vs Arsenal will be played at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:30pm BST.
