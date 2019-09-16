Lukasz Fabianski reflects on final months at Arsenal

Lukasz Fabianski has reflected on his time at Arsenal, pinpointing criticism he received from fans as a key reason in his decision to leave the club.

Fabianski reflects on final months at Arsenal

The goalkeeper was the subject of disapproval during the last few months of his tenure at The Emirates, with high-profile errors ensuring he remained far away from competing for the club’s No.1 spot.

His final appearance as an Arsenal player came back in 2014 where he helped his side to FA Cup success before departing after playing just 32 league games across seven seasons.

Since departing from Arsenal, Fabianski has enjoyed much rosier fortunes, establishing himself as a dependable and consistent figurehead in between the sticks for West Ham.

Indeed, he earned rave reviews over the 2018/19 Premier League campaign following his move last summer, with the Polish international proving his qualities at shot stopping. He was named as West Ham’s player of the year last season, making more saves than any other ‘keeper in Europe’s top five leagues according to Opta stats.

His athleticism and awareness have been particularly evident for the Hammers, helping him to forge a strong partnership with his centre-backs, subsequently laying the foundations for the creative forces of Felipe Anderson and co.

Starting against Aston Villa on Monday night, Fabiankski made his 81st consecutive start in England’s top flight, underlining the reliability he has established at the London Stadium.

Arsenal criticism an additional motivator for West Ham success

The 34-year-old recently opened up on the lessons he learnt from his career at Arsenal, particularly the mental fortitude in dealing with consistent criticism.

“Obviously, there were times when I struggled to deal with the criticism,” Fabianski admitted when talking to Sky Sports. “It’s a process and, in my case, it took a bit of time to learn how to deal with it.”

“I wanted to prove myself on the pitch, but I didn’t have many chances, so it put a lot more pressure on every single game that I played.”

"I found myself in situations where I was so keen to show my qualities, but many times it worked against me and I was punished for being too eager.

"I think what happens when you don't play regularly is that all the little things that are very important for our position are a little bit off. Even when I started pre-season this year, I could feel a bit of a difference.”

“Your timing is not there, your feeling of the game, your distances. When I made the decision to leave Arsenal, it was based on that."