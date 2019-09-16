Liverpool youngster signs first professional contract

Liverpool youngster Jake Cain has signed his first professional deal, the club confirmed on Monday morning.

The 18-year-old is a key figure for Barry Lewtas’ U18 squad and his progress has been rewarded with a contract.

Born in Wigan, Cain joined the Reds' academy aged nine and he's developed significantly ever since.

FA Youth Cup Success

The midfielder played an integral part in the young Reds' FA Youth Cup victory over Manchester City last season.

The final, played at the Academy Stadium in Manchester, was a closely contested game with Cain setting up Bobby Duncan's late equaliser to take the game to extra-time and eventually penalties.

Positive start to the season

The young starlet has gone on to have a fantastic start to the 19/20 campaign, scoring three times already.

He is also close to matching and bettering his tally for assists (13) last season, setting up several goals so far.

Cain is also part of Liverpool's UEFA Youth League squad, with the team kicking off the campaign away to Napoli on Tuesday afternoon, kick-off at 13:00 GMT.

A promising future

The academy prospect is among a whole host of talented players in Liverpool's ranks, but he is doing enough to impress the coaching staff.

After the recent departure of Bobby Duncan and the long-term injury to Paul Glatzel, Lewtas has had to turn to other players to make up the 60 goals scored between them last season.

Cain is one who has been identified by the U18s coach in an interview last month with liverpoolfc.com, saying: "What has been pleasing so far is the contribution with the goals from midfield.

"Jake (Cain) has stepped up to the plate with goals and assists."

Whilst a break into the first team may be some way off for the 18-year-old, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month - he is definitely one to keep an eye on for the future.