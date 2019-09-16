Atsu apologises after Anfield mistake

Christian Atsu played in Jetro Willems for the opening goal but was at fault as Sadio Mane grabbed his second of the game.

After the match, Atsu acknowledged he was at fault and cost Newcastle United a point from the game and said he can 'only apologise' for his lapse of concentration.

The Ghanian international has made an impressive start to the 2019/20 Premier League striking up a good partnership with Willems.

Poor decisions cost the Magpies

After taking a shock lead at Anfield a poor decision from Emil Krafth to show Mane inside and then from Atsu to lose the ball in his own half the Magpies shot themselves in the foot.

Atsu opened up about his mistakes and wanted the fans to know he is sorry for his mistake.

He said: “We were in the game – we scored one - then it was unfortunate that I gave the ball away.

"The second goal was very crucial in this game. I can only apologise to the players and also the fans."

However, he was not alone in making mistakes with Fabian Schar and Krafth both giving Liverpool players a helping hand in scoring their three goals.

A team effort

The Magpies were solid as a unit for the majority of the game but against top players, they only need glimpses at goal to punish teams.

Atsu added: “They’re a top team. We knew that. Against these teams, when you make a mistake, you’re going to get punished.

"They scored from our mistakes, and we have to take the positives out of this and focus on the next game.

“In the first 20 minutes, I thought we were very good. We defended really well. We had a go.

Like I said, it was very unfortunate that they scored to make it 2-1 from the ball I lost in midfield. Liverpool are very good. When you lose the ball in midfield, they’re going to punish you.”

The winger knew it was going to be difficult for the Magpies to get a positive result and they did not embarrass themselves against the champions of Europe.

The big test for Newcastle comes on Saturday when Newcastle host Brighton & Hove Albion.