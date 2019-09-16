Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST.
Aston Villa FC: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor; Nakamba, McGinn, Grealish; Jota, Wesley, El Ghazi.
West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Anderson, Yarmolenko, Haller.
60 LIVE
Half-Time: Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham United
Very even contest so far in which both teams have their chances to score, but so far it remains a goalless draw.
45' Fantastic double-save from Fabiański yet again!
Firstly the Polish keeper stopped a great header from Wesley, and just a minute later he managed to get a hand to McGinn's shot that deflected off of the Brazilian.
Both attempts were flagged offside.
40' What a save!
Fabiański punched clear Jota's cross which would drop perfectly into the path of El Ghazi.
39' Great cross from Masuaku which found Anderson but his header was blocked by Neil Taylor.
Noble went down after a follow-up, but Mike Dean waved it off.
35' Mike Dean has just reviewed a VAR check for El Ghazi's headbutt on... Tyrone Mings.
Surely worth a sending off, ref?
33' Good chance for Villa, but Guilbert's header was straight at Fabiański.
Either way, the Frenchman was flagged offside.
33' Good chance for Villa, but Guilbert's header was straight at Fabiański.
29' In quick succession, Mark Noble and Jack Grealish have been booked for clumsy challenges.
26' Rice shoots but his effort got deflected away for a Hammers' corner.
Masuaku tried his luck but fired it way over the bar from 20-yards-out.
24' Arthur Masuaku booked after a bad looking clash with Frederic Guilbert.
21' Chance for the Hammers but Haller heads wide from Anderson's cross.
18' Great work from Lanzini who managed to draw a foul on McGinn near Villa's box.
Unfortunately for the Hammers, nothing followed.
15' Good play again from the Hammers, but Yarmolenko shoots wide from 25-yards out.
13' Best chance of the game so far.
Great play from Jota and Grealish who's cross was perfect for Wesley, but the Brazillian headed wide and over from five yards out.
10' Great ball by Grealish found El Ghazi's head, but Łukasz Fabiański managed to put an equally great save to keep it out.
7' Brilliant finish from McGinn, but unfortunately it won't stand as Mike Dean blew his whistle for a foul on Ogbonna.
5' Very good opening move from West Ham.
Manuel Lanzini found Ryan Fredericks on a right side of the pitch, he cut the ball back to Sebastien Haller who laid it off to Andriy Yarmolenko, but the Ukrainian's shot got blocked and deflected off for a corner.
AND WE ARE OFF!
West Ham, in their third kit, get the game underway. Aston Villa are today in their home, claret strip.
We're closing on kick-off with just under five minutes left.
Which team will win?
Talking team news
One unexpected change from Dean Smith as Marvelous Nakamba replaces Douglas Luiz in the centre-midfield spot which would suggest that Villa will be a bit more defensive than usual.
Manuel Pellegrini decided to put Jack Wilshere on the bench instead of Carlos Sanchez which might be a bit baffling, as it leaves the Hammers without a single defensive midfielder in case of an emergency.
Aston Villa FC: Starting XI:
Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor; Nakamba, McGinn, Grealish; Jota, Wesley, El Ghazi.
Subs: Steer, Konsa, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Lansbury, Douglas Luiz, Davis.
The #MNF team news, presented by
West Ham United: Starting XI
Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Anderson, Yarmolenko, Haller.
Subs: Roberto, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Wilshere, Fornals, Ajeti.
We're unchanged from our win over Norwich!
How to watch Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Predicted XI's:
Aston Villa FC: Heaton; Elmohamady, Engels, Mings, Taylor; Luiz, McGinn, Grealish; Jota, Wesley, El Ghazi.
West Ham United: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson; Haller.
Aston Villa FC: Team news
Only expected change in the hosts' lineup is going to be Anwar El Ghazi coming in for the suspended Trezeguet.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Kodjia, Matt Targett and James Chester remain sidelined with their respective injuries.
West Ham United: Team news
It looks like the Hammers will yet again come unchanged, just like in their previous two games.
Only absentees are the injured Winston Reid (knee/ankle) and Michail Antonio, who's recovering after a muscle tear.
Villa aiming to bounce back
With only one win out of four games, Aston Villa are currently occupying the 18th place in the league table, threatening them with potential relegation. The Villains came into the international break on the back of a loss against Crystal Palace, which also seen Trezeguet get a red card for a rash challenge.
Hammers looking to continue their winning form
After a very harsh loss on the opening day from the hands of Manchester City, West Ham have remained unbeaten in the past three games as they drew with Brighton, before seeing off Watford and Norwich. Now the Hammers have a chance to remain in the league's elite as a win would bring them up to third, level on points with Man City, who are currently sitting second.
This will be the first game after the two-week international break for both teams. Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham are most certainly the favourites, with a win tonight putting them up to third in the league table.
The Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United match will be played at the Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Premier League match: Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United!
My name is name Alan Rzepa and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
