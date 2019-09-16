Wolves fans left unimpressed by loanee Jesus Vallejo's poor performance at the weekend.

Since then, Jesús Vallejo has been heavily criticised by Wolverhampton Wanderers' fans on social media following their 5-2 home loss to Frank Lampard's side.

Wolves' poor run of games has continued since their Premier League campaign started in August. The Wanderers are yet to achieve their first three points, having lost two games and drawn three.

With the sending off of Willy Boly at Everton two weeks ago, Vallejo had the chance to have his league debut. However, things did not go to plan for the Spaniard as the defence leaked five goals, including a hat-trick from Tammy Abraham.

The youngster had previously featured in three Europa League games as part of their six straight wins, which saw them qualify for the group stages of the competition.

Feeling the pressure?

His imperfect Premier League debut against Chelsea left fans feeling disappointed and comments such as "poor" and "terrible" were added on Twitter, while another one demanded the defender be 'sent back' to his parent club Real Madrid.

Poor, on the basis of performances to date adds very little to the squad — Craig Gracey (@Gracey1970) September 14, 2019

Was alright before the first goal. But after that he was awful. Poor defending for 2 goals, gave the ball away constantly. But still getting used to the system so you can’t judge him too much — Daniel Dober (@DanielDober9) September 15, 2019

Send him back — Andrew Groom (@AndrewGroom10) September 15, 2019

It is still early days for the 22-year-old but from what the fans have seen thus far, it looks like this current situation will only put more pressure on the Spaniard. Having said that, the fans should try to understand that like with any player, each individual necessitates of some time to adapt to the new demanding competition that the Premier League is.

As one of the fans added above it takes time to get used to the "system" and Nuno's tactics and style of play differentiates from what the former Real Madrid player is accustomed to, so, therefore, he will require time to adjust to his new role under the Wolves boss.

What next?

Despite his undesired debut in the Premier League, Vallejo can look back at his performance and correct the things that weren't done effectively in the clash against Chelsea at Molineux.

However, it is uncertain whether he will make Nuno's squad for their next Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park, where they take on Crystal Palace away on September 22nd.

Willy Boly is likely to integrate back in the starting XI after serving his one-match suspension.