Eagles still threat to increasingly hapless Gunners in post Jovic-Haller era

For a club so richly steeped in UEFA Champions League folklore, for Arsenal, the past two seasons have seen the words 'Europa' and 'League' instead become synonymous with the North Londoners.

Now, with the birth of another campaign at European club football's tertiary dining table - which only four months ago saw the Gunners dismantled in Baku in the final - an away-day in Germany to last season's fellow semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt still has its' pitfalls.

Whilst not the considerable threat the Eagles posed with Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller in their midst, Adi Hütter's men still pose significant threat in their ranks. So who are the chief threats to the Gunners on Thursday evening?

Paciência's rising star

Attempting to the fill the void the Eagle's former talismanic striking duo left was always set to be a tall task - having accounted for 42 goals scored by the Bundesliga outfit last term - however Frankfurt's front line still possesses sufficient ammunition to cause issues for Arsenal increasingly creaky defensive issues.

In Gonçalo Paciência, Frankfurt hold a player though naturally a number ten, has been molded into a position something of a shadow number nine, and after initially filling Haller's boots for the majority of the final three months of last season, following the Frenchman's injury - with little success the tell of - Paciencia now looks to be growing into his more advanced role.

The Portuguese forward, a former Porto academy player could now flourish with his greater responsibilities assigned, and as his finish against Augsburg showed on Saturday - to now net in consecutive Bundesliga outings - the 25-year-old is ready to test Arsenal's unit.

Host's Silva lining

Alongside Paciencia for much of the early stages of the campaign has been compatriot André Silva, who after enjoying a small renaissance with Sevilla last season, is looking etch his presence into the minds of his latest set of fans in Hasse.

Still on the books of AC Milan, Silva is yet to settle with any club permanently, but after his exploits with in the Europa League last season, the forward is not to taken lightly by Unai Emery's charges.

Only eight goals for Los Rojiblancos in a season may not look that smart, but after netting a debut hat-trick for Sevilla last August, the Portuguese had often shown glimpses of his ability. Gunners beware.

X-factor Dost

Perhaps however, Frankfurt's ace in the hole on Thursday lies in the their giant new arrival - literally of Dutchman Bas Dost.

Making the summer switch to Germany from Sporting Clube de Portugal for the rather paltry 7m Euro fee, Dost was part of Lisbon's run in the Europa League last season and knows where the net is in the tournament.

As bedfellows of Arsenal in the 2018/19 Group stages, Dost patrolled a rather isolated figure in both clashes last season, however elseshere the lofty, 6'5' striker netted 15 Primera Liga goals, including four braces, and was on the score-sheet against Qarabag in the pool last year.

Few fans could openly admit Arsenal have dealt with height well in the past, and as either a stating commodity or a player introduce off the bench, Dost's physical and aerial presence could create further havoc for the North Londoners rather timid band. The visitors will have another tricky customer at their feet here.

Where Eagles dare

The absence of World Cup runner-up Ante Rebic will undoubtedly cut a large attacking threat from Hutter's side - the Crotian winger suspended after being sent off against Strasbourg in the play-off second leg - yet Frankfurt's remaining wide players can gain profit with the Gunners struggling to contain width, as they so adeptly portrayed at Watford.

Filip Kostic's wing play, particularly last season, saw both Haller and Jovic greater beneficiaries from his delivery, and going up against the likely candidate of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the physical Serbian international winger will look to get in behind and pepper Arsenal with an aerial but also linear assault from the by-line.

Nikolai Muller's pace on the right wing is also an option, but with Frankfurt likely to play a wing-back system, Danny da Costa should take up the reins. The more intriguing prospect is whether Daichi Kamada plays behind the two forwards, with the Japanese midfielder having been a regular starter this term, and having scored 15 league goals on loan in the Belgian top flight for Sint-Truidense last year.

Defence not to be shaken

Neither Arsenal not Frankfurt's defence has left much to be desired thus far this term, but it should be noted that the Eagles have not conceded a goal in all four of their play-off qualifying games against not only Strasbourg - winning 4-0 on aggregate - nor Swiss side Vaduz, home or away.

As part of that set-up, both Makoto Hasebe and Martin Hinteregger are forming a strong partnership in the Frankfurt back line, that boss Hutter sees as the permanent duo to lead from the back, notwithstanding the figure of Simon Falette waiting to get his chance on the sidelines.

Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp with also play his part as an interesting narrative perspective, with the German set to be reunited with former boss Emery, who at one point the Spaniard's number one stopper with the Parisian capitalists.

Most are in agreement Thursday night will not be a case of glowing defences - unlikely at least - more of who can dictate their attacking prowess to a greater extent. But if Arsenal are not on their particular game, Frankfurt are on hand to give the Gunners an uncomfortable start to their new Europa League campaign.