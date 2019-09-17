Hayden wants people to judge the Magpies on games that matter

Isaac Hayden knows Newcastle United's season will not be defined by results against teams like Liverpool and know they have to 'capitalise' on matches against teams around them.

Brighton & Hove Albion make the long trip up to Tyneside on Saturday and many Newcastle fans will be expecting to see their first home win of the season.

Hayden has become a fans favourite over the last six months and is happy with the progress he has personally made saying he has 'proved to himself' he can play at this level.

Raring to go on Saturday

The Magpies welcome the Seagulls on Saturday in what will be seen as a six-pointer for both sides.

Hayden is welcoming the challenge and pressure the fixture will bring this weekend.

He said: "Our season won't be judged on playing Liverpool away.

"The games for us that we have to capitalise on are against Brighton.

"But we gave a good account of ourselves."

However, it was a personal game for Hayden as he reflected on the last few months since his start against Liverpool last season.

He added: "Last year we lost 4-0 and got a proper hammering at Liverpool. Since then I have cracked on. I knew I had the performances and confidence inside me to be able to do it.

"I have proved it to myself that I can do it."

Plenty of positives

The Magpies have put in good performances all season with the exception of the Norwich City defeat and Hayden believes there is still more to come.

He highlights the fact they matched Arsenal and deserved at least a point, beat the Champions League runners-up away from home and had chances to beat Watford.

The midfielder knows the first home win is coming and knows games like the one on Saturday will define the Magpies' season and that they can play more freely.

Hayden said: "I look at the Arsenal game and I don't think we were any different to when they came here, we were probably better.

"At times, we had chances, and if we are being critical then we should have been hitting the target with them or causing the keeper to make a save.

"It is just mistakes at pivotal times that have cost us.

"Against teams like Liverpool, world-class teams, you are going to get punished.

"If you are playing other sides, no disrespect to them, if you make a mistake you may not get punished.

"You can now see that everybody is fighting for the same cause.

"We're all trying to listen to what the manager wants us to do.

"We're all trying to go in the same direction."