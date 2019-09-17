on VAVEL
Olympiacos vs Tottenham: Live Stream and Online Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019&nbsp;

Olympiacos vs Tottenham: Live Stream and Online Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 

Follow live as Olympiacos host Tottenham in the Champions League at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday evening. Kick off at 17:55 GMT.

Have a read of Vavel UK's preview for this match here:

https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2019/09/17/tottenham-hotspur/996444-olympiacos-vs-tottenham-hotspur-preview-spurs-begin-their-champions-league-campaign-in-greece.html

Olympiacos' last defeat came on 28 February in the Greek Cup quarter-final second leg to Lamia - they are 17 matches unbeaten since.
Head to Head record
This will only be the third tie between Olympiacos and Tottenham Hotspur - the previous two coming in the Uefa Cup back in 1972. 

The first tie ended in a 4-0 victory for a Spurs side featuring Martin Chivers, Martin Peters, Steve Perryman and Pat Jennings.

The second tie ended in a 1-0 defeat for the North London side.

Last time out for both teams
Olympiacos are heading into this tie coming off the back of a 5-0 victory at home to Voloz who are 6th placed in the Greek SuperLeague.

Tottenham are also coming off an impressive comfortable victory after their 4-0 crushing at home to Crystal Palace.

Spurs are currently sitting 3rd in the Premier League.

Here are the results from last night's Champions League ties:

Napoli beating Liverpool 2-0, Ross Barkley missing a late penalty for Chelsea as they lost 1-0 to Valencia and Erling Haland's first half hat-trick as Red Bull Salzburg beat Genk 6-2 were the headlines of last night's fixtures.

Tottenham's journey to the final last season
With under 45 minutes before kick-off, why not relive Tottenham's incredible journey to last year's final in Madrid.

This includes the breathtaking ties against Manchester City and Barcelona, the final of course and THAT Lucas Moura hat-trick in Amsterdam against Ajax.

Spurs arrive
The North London side arrive at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece to open their Champions League campaign for the season.

Ben Davies and Dele Alli are making their first starts of the season for the Lilywhites. 

This fixture finished 1-1 at youth level this afternoon in the Uefa Youth League.

Troy Parrott continued his impressive form with another goal but a mistake from TJ Eyoma meant Olympiacos and Spurs shared the spoils.

TEAM LINE UPS
Tottenham team to play Olympiakos: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane

Olympiacos team to play Tottenham: Jose Sa, Elabdellaoui, Ruben Semedo, Meriah, Tsimikas, Guilherme, Bouchalakis, Podence, Valbuena, Masouras, Guerrero

 

 

Tottenham's popular third kit makes it's debut tonight against Olympiacos!

This retro blue shirt has made quite the impression amongst Spurs fans and Football fans in general since its release.

Pochettino described losing to Liverpool in last year's final as "painful"
Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League opener, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke of his pain after their defeat to Liverpool in last season's Champions League Final.

"It was a long period after the final in Madrid," said Pochettino.

"Being honest I was thinking a lot during the summer. To finish losing the final is always so painful because you can't put out the feeling and you need to wait to start again to repair the damage.

"It's exciting to start a new campaign and here in Greece. It's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere as well.

"No-one today is thinking or giving us chance to be a contender to be in the final in Istanbul this season," added the Argentine, who will take charge of his 50th European game for Tottenham in Greece. 

"But that is normal. That makes it again very exciting, our run in the Champions League.

"We know we have to start by winning. However, you can talk but tomorrow you need to show your quality. We need to show we have learned from the past."

 

Team news
Tottenham look set to be without Juan Foyth for at least another week despite the Argentine returning to first team training this week.

Giovani Lo Celso will also be unavailable for Wednesday's fixture while Ryan Sessegnon will be assessed but looks a major doubt too for Spurs.

One time Leicester target Daniel Podence looks set to start for Olympiacos alongside former France international Mathieu Valbuena and former experienced La Liga striker Youssef El-Arabi.

Former Nottingham Forest loanee Hilal Soudani may feature for the Greek Superleague runners-up as may former Lyon and Lille attacking midfielder Yassine Benzia.

It's game week 1 of the Uefa Champions League and Tottenham get their campaign underway against Olympiacos of Greece.

The underdogs from the Mediterranean are certainly no push overs though and after knocking Burnley FC out of the Europa League in the play-offs last August, Olympiacos will be up for this one against last year's runners up.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of Olympiacos vs Tottenham in the Champions League. The two sides will face each other at  the Karaiskakis Stadium, kick off 17:55 GMT on Wednesday September 18.

My name is Daniel Huggins and I will be your host for this game.

