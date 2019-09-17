Olympiacos vs Tottenham: Live Stream and Online Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019
Follow live as Olympiacos host Tottenham in the Champions League at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday evening. Kick off at 17:55 GMT.
The first tie ended in a 4-0 victory for a Spurs side featuring Martin Chivers, Martin Peters, Steve Perryman and Pat Jennings.
The second tie ended in a 1-0 defeat for the North London side.
Tottenham are also coming off an impressive comfortable victory after their 4-0 crushing at home to Crystal Palace.
Spurs are currently sitting 3rd in the Premier League.
Napoli beating Liverpool 2-0, Ross Barkley missing a late penalty for Chelsea as they lost 1-0 to Valencia and Erling Haland's first half hat-trick as Red Bull Salzburg beat Genk 6-2 were the headlines of last night's fixtures.
This includes the breathtaking ties against Manchester City and Barcelona, the final of course and THAT Lucas Moura hat-trick in Amsterdam against Ajax.
Ben Davies and Dele Alli are making their first starts of the season for the Lilywhites.
Troy Parrott continued his impressive form with another goal but a mistake from TJ Eyoma meant Olympiacos and Spurs shared the spoils.
Olympiacos team to play Tottenham: Jose Sa, Elabdellaoui, Ruben Semedo, Meriah, Tsimikas, Guilherme, Bouchalakis, Podence, Valbuena, Masouras, Guerrero
This retro blue shirt has made quite the impression amongst Spurs fans and Football fans in general since its release.
"It was a long period after the final in Madrid," said Pochettino.
"Being honest I was thinking a lot during the summer. To finish losing the final is always so painful because you can't put out the feeling and you need to wait to start again to repair the damage.
"It's exciting to start a new campaign and here in Greece. It's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere as well.
"No-one today is thinking or giving us chance to be a contender to be in the final in Istanbul this season," added the Argentine, who will take charge of his 50th European game for Tottenham in Greece.
"But that is normal. That makes it again very exciting, our run in the Champions League.
"We know we have to start by winning. However, you can talk but tomorrow you need to show your quality. We need to show we have learned from the past."
Giovani Lo Celso will also be unavailable for Wednesday's fixture while Ryan Sessegnon will be assessed but looks a major doubt too for Spurs.
One time Leicester target Daniel Podence looks set to start for Olympiacos alongside former France international Mathieu Valbuena and former experienced La Liga striker Youssef El-Arabi.
Former Nottingham Forest loanee Hilal Soudani may feature for the Greek Superleague runners-up as may former Lyon and Lille attacking midfielder Yassine Benzia.
The underdogs from the Mediterranean are certainly no push overs though and after knocking Burnley FC out of the Europa League in the play-offs last August, Olympiacos will be up for this one against last year's runners up.
