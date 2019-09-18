'It's a harsh lesson of Champions League football', Lampard reflects on Valencia loss

Frank Lampard was left disappointed after falling to a 1-0 defeat on his managerial debut in the Champions League against Valencia on Tuesday night.

Chelsea learn how unforgiving Champions League can be

Chelsea controlled the early stages of the contest, instigating a high press to force the visitors into mistakes, but were unable to make use of a multitude of chances they had.

Willian, who was bright throughout, combined well with Cesar Azpilicueta, to deliver the best chance of the half when Tammy Abraham's effort was diverted onto the post by Jasper Cillissen before the Brazilian saw his own effort thwarted by the former-Barcelona goalkeeper.

A lack of cutting edge can be detrimental at this level and Lampard's side were made to learn just that when Rodrigo prodded the ball into the back of the net 14 minutes from time. A lapse of judgement at the back saw the Valencia forward lose his man before Daniel Parejo picked him out.

It was a fitting reward for a resilient performance by the Spanish outfit, who have been in the limelight of late following the controversial sacking of Marcelino Garcia Toral. Battling well to form a defensive rearguard, Parejo and Kondogbia laid the foundations for their second-half performance, cutting through Chelsea's midfield with intricate one-two's to pick off the space.

Chelsea were given a late lifeline at the death when Daniel Wass was judged to have handled Tomori's header. After a heated debate with teammate Willian, substitute Ross Barkley stepped up to take the penalty, but the ball went high and wide of the goal, leaving Lampard with plenty to think about heading into next month's European fixtures.

Reflecting on the result, Lampard felt the result was a hard lesson for his side in the requirements of top-level European football.

"We probably should have got the win, or at least a draw," he said. "We created enough good chances, had a penalty and then conceded from one shot on target. It’s a harsh lesson of Champions League football because we played pretty well but lost."

Lampard backs Barkley as spot-kick taker despite miss

Asked about the penalty, the Chelsea boss revealed that there were no issues with Ross Barkley, reaffirming the midfielder was the club's spot-kick taker despite a discussion on the field as to who would step up to the mark.

"Ross is the penalty taker, he was in pre-season and scored a couple. He has been when he started, he was when he came on today and he missed it. That is the clear story.”

“I don’t know what the conversation was, but Jorginho and Willian were the takers on the pitch. When Ross comes on, he becomes the penalty taker and he missed it.”

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from European defeat at the weekend as they face top of the league Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.