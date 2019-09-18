Opinion: Frank Lampard's treatment of Christian Pulisic is unfair

Frank Lampard's comments and recent treatment over the last two games of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is unfair.

Christian Pulisic, who turned 21 today, was signed by Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the last January transfer window for a fee of £58 million with add ons.

The American International hasn't been given any minutes by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in the Blues last two games against Wolves and most recently Valencia.

The 21-year-old had an impressive pre-season with the Blues, scoring two goals in total. However in four matches in which he has made appearances in the Premier League for the West Londoners so far, the American has failed to score a goal and has only one assist so far.

But he has shown some positive signs in his performances so far for Chelsea, which makes Lampard's decision of giving him no minutes in the last two games unfair.

Pulisic down the pecking order

In Chelsea's most recent match against Valencia last night, Mason Mount suffered an ankle injury early in the match due to a horror tackle by ex-Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin.

Due to the injury, Lampard had to make an early attacking change in the match, and the two main candidates to replace Mount were Pulisic and Pedro, and Lampard to many Chelsea fans surprise went for the more older of the two, Pedro.

That decision completely backfired as Pedro arguably had very little positive impact on the game last night, and as a result, he was part of the reason Chelsea lost the match 0-1 as they didn't have enough creativity going forward.

That decision Lampard made last night has got most people thinking that Willian and Pedro are higher than Pulisic in the pecking order in Lampard's thoughts.

Lampard: Pulisic is 'in the plans' going forward'

The Chelsea boss made it clear that despite the American's lack of involvement in the last two matches, he is still part of his plans, and also revealed that Pedro was picked over Pulisic due to his greater Champions League experience.

‘He’s in the plans. We’ve got a squad, we’ve got wingers to choose from,’ said the Chelsea boss at his post-match press conference when asked about Pulisic’s omission from the starting XI.

‘The way we’re playing… with Pedro’s experience in the Champions League it was a choice to make. But Christian is well in the plans.’

Was it the right decision?

No, due to the fact Chelsea lost the game and one of the main reasons for losing that game was the lack of creativity in the final thirds, and Pedro and Willian were meant to be the ones to help Chelsea score and create chances.

Willian did his job properly and was arguably Chelsea's best player last night, but Pedro was arguably Chelsea's worse player.

And the argument of Pedro having more UCL experience doesn't wash with many Chelsea fans. Of-course he has played more Champions League games, but that's because he is the older player.

Pedro has won the Champions League with Barcelona but that was when he was in his prime.

Pulisic hasn't even reached his prime and he has already scored crucial goals for ex-club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League over the last few seasons.

The reason why the decision didn't make sense

Lampard has been praised by Chelsea fans for his positive approach to playing youth players.

He has shown his trust in youth with the inclusion of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount in his first-team selections.

The youth approach should apply to all young players at the club.

Pulisic is the younger of Willian and Pedro and has more of a future at the club compared to the latter.

The 21-year old needs to be played more than Pedro and Willian for the rest of this season as he is the future of the club like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Pulisic feeling homesick already?

There were images leaked yesterday after the match showing Pulisic watching the highlights of his former team Borussia Dortmund and some Chelsea fans believe he is feeling homesick already, but that's probably not the case- he just had a love for Dortmund and wishes them well and still takes an interest in what is happening there- but judge for yourself.

As #Pulisic takes a breather from training drills, he takes a glance of highlights playing on big screen of Borussia Dortmund’s - his former club - game against Barcelona. #cfc pic.twitter.com/CpcK3tJtge — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 17, 2019

Pulisic to get minutes against Liverpool?

With Willian starting the last two games, it leads people to believe that Lampard will either start Pedro or Pulisic for rotation reasons to keep the squad fresh.

The 21-year-old has a good record against Liverpool. He scored in a pre-season game in Dortmund's 3-1 win over Jurgen Klopp's side.

The American International also played really well in the Super Cup match between these two sides earlier this season which Liverpool eventually won on penalties.

In this game, the young winger scored an amazing solo goal, which was unfortunately offside, but he did manage to get the assist for Olivier Giroud's goal in that game.

It will be interesting to see how many minutes Lampard gives Pulisic for the game on Sunday against Liverpool in the Premier League.