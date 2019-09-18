Newcastle United loan watch: Examining how Magpies' youngsters are fairing

After over a month of being on loan it is easier to get a perspective of how Newcastle United's loanees are doing.

The Magpies have players out on loan in the Championship, League One, League Two as well as the National League North.

Freddie Woodman

Swansea City suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The Swans controlled the game and had the better of the chances to win the game but the away side snatched all three points in the final five minutes.

There were only three shots on target from both sides combined, however, Woodman organised his defence and was convincing coming for crosses.

Woodman had no chance of saving the goal as Alfa Semedo picked his spot from less than five-yards after Lewis Grabban squared the ball.

It is the first time Woodman has suffered defeat this season so will be intriguing to see if his confidence remains intact.

Jacob Murphy

It was the perfect start to life as Sheffield Wednesday manager for Garry Monk as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0.

Murphy was reinstated back in the starting line up under his new boss but failed to score or get an assist once again.

Despite a lot of endeavour and running in-behind the defence Murphy's final ball was lacking once again.

He was taken off in the second-half and he will be hoping to show improvement next time.

Dan Barlaser

Once again, Barlaser was reduced to cameo appearances from the bench for Rotherham United.

The Millers smashed Bolton Wanderers for six on Saturday with Barlaser coming on for the final 15 minutes.

He then came on in the 94th minute against Newcastle's League One rivals Sunderland as they held them to a 1-1 draw.

After a number of impressive and consistent performances, Barlaser was dropped a few weeks ago and failed to regain his starting place since.

Kelland Watts

The promising centre-back conceded four goals in two games this week against Carlisle United and Northampton Town respectively.

Watts is working under new manager, Mark Sampson but he failed to change Stevenage Town's fortunes succumbing to two defeats.

Stevenage lost both their home games conceding three against Carlisle and losing one-nil against ten men Northampton.

Watts struggled to cope with the physicality of the strikers in both games, which the Magpies will hope to be a good learning curve for the youngster, just like it was for Sean Longstaff.

Liam Gibson

It was much better news for Gibson who started both of Grimsby Town's last two games after spending time on the bench and out of the matchday squad.

Gibson has found a spot at left-back for Grimsby and will look to continue impressing and hold down that spot for the remainder of the season.

Grimsby lost away to Salford City but snatched a draw away to Oldham Athletic scoring two goals in the final eight minutes.

Gibson put in solid performances in each game being solid at the back, however, he needs to improve on his attacking play to help out Grimsby going forward.

Nathan Harker

Harker regained his place back in Lee Clark's side for Blyth Spartans' game against Southport after being dropped for a number of games.

However, he was not able to stop the rot with it now being 11 games without a win for Spartans.

Harker has managed to keep just the one clean sheet so far but has developed from his debut for Spartans to where he is now which is promising for Newcastle.

Unused players

Elias Sorensen

The young Danish striker was once again an unused substitute in both of Carlisle's games.

This has forced the Magpies to now monitor the youngsters' loan deal very closely as he is not getting enough first-team minutes.

Rolando Aarons

Aarons apparently picked up a knock in training which ruled him out for both of Wycombe Wanderers' games and will be hoping it is nothing too serious because of his past injury record.