Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Cherries look for back-to-back victories

AFC Bournemouth will be looking for just their second victory over Southampton in the Premier League when they face the Saints in this weekend's Friday Night kick-off.

The Cherries sole victory over their South-Coast neighbours came back in March 2016 when goals from Steve Cook and Benik Afobe secured a 2-0 victory at Dean Court.

Not even goal-difference can separate the two sides five games into the new season and a win for either side in this latest duel could see the victor rise up to 3rd in the table, potentially level on points with last season's champions Manchester City.

Team News

The season may only just be getting started but already AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has a number of players unavailable due to injury. As it stands, the list is eight players long with David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis, Dan Gosling, Arnaut Groeneveld, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith and Junior Stanislas all ruled out for this game.

Club Captain Francis and summer recruit Kelly did feature for the U21s in an 8-0 drubbing of Basingstoke Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup this week as they stepped up their return to full fitness.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has no such injury concerns with Nathan Redmond the only absentee at present; the Englishman is still sidelined with the ankle injury he picked up before the international break.

Ones To Watch

Callum Wilson netted a brace in the 3-1 win against Everton last weekend, and the England international also scored twice in the last meeting between the two sides; a 3-3 at St Mary's in April.

Newboy Che Adams is still searching for his first goal for the Saints since joining from Birmingham City in the summer. The 23-year-old is averaging an impressive 2.8 shots per 90 minutes, however, suggesting his first goal may be just around the corner.