Portugal will host England women in an International friendly as Euro 2021 planning continues.  

The match will take place at Estadio do Bonfim, home to Primeira Liga club, Vitoria Setubal FC and is located approximately 40km south of Lisbon. But three days before, Phil Neville's side will take on Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

First time for everything:

This encounter will mark their first meeting since their group stage match at the UEFA Euro in the Netherlands in 2017, where England's Toni Duggan's and Nikita Parris' goals were sufficient to secure the Lionesses a 2-1 victory.

England struggled since finishing fourth at the summer's World Cup. As Euro 2021 hosts, the Lionesses will not play any competitive games against other nations. However, their last friendly encounters did not end well against Belgium as it ended in a 3-3 draw and they also fell to a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

This time around, Neville's side will be hoping to improve from their past results before the tournament gets underway next year.

England manager acknowledged the importance of doing things correctly ahead of Euro 2021.

“This will be another important match for us as we work to be ready for Euro 2021.

"Like our recent fixtures in Belgium and Norway, we are looking for competitive games that will challenge us and the work we're doing on the training pitch. Portugal will be a different kind of test and one we will relish.”

Portugal are currently ranked in 30th in the world, while England are 25 places above.

What next?

Following these two preparation matches, the Lionesses will then face Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, November 9.