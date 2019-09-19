Burnley v Norwich City: Five previous meetings

Norwich City head to Turf Moor to take on Burnley with each team starting the season under mixed fortunes.

The Clarets stole a point at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend when Jeff Hendrick found the net in the dying embers of the game with their only shot on target in the game.

Norwich fared much better in their recent game, defeating last season’s Premier League champions Manchester City in the shock result of the season so far.

These two sides haven’t faced each other since 2012 thanks to relegations and promotions that kept both teams separate in the league.

5. Turf Moor, Championship, Burnley 2-0 Norwich City, 1 November 2008

An in-form Burnley won another game thanks to a Chris Eagles to condemn Norwich to defeat back in 2008 at Turf Moor.

Former Manchester United midfielder Eagles fired home after 55 minutes from a Chris McCann cross before Eagles added a second just five minutes later when he found the net from a Robbie Blake cross.

McCann, Kevin McDonald and Wade Elliot went close to adding a third before Blake had a free-kick saved by Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall.

The Canaries were a threat in the opening period when Sammy Clingan volleyed wide from just outside the box.

4. Carrow Road, Championship, Norwich City 1-1 Burnley, 21 February 2009

Norwich remained in the bottom three of the Championship despite dominating against Burnley, who missed the chance to move into the playoff places.

Jamie Cureton scored the opening goal of the game with his second goal of the season but Burnley equalised before the breakthrough Steven Thompson.

Jason Shackell had the Canaries best chance in the second half before Chris Eagles missed a glorious opportunity to push his team into playoff contention by squandering a one on one.

Clarets ‘keeper Brian Jensen was in inspired form and made a number of saves to keep his side in the game.

3. Carrow Road, Championship, Norwich City 2-2 Burnley, 6 November 2010

A late Andrew Crofts goal denied the Clarets a first away win of the season as Norwich held Burnley at Carrow Road.

Martin Paterson scored twice to give the Clarets a commanding lead at half time before Chris Martin pulled one back for the hosts.

Crofts completed the comeback in second-half stoppage time before receiving a red card for two bookable offences.

The result left both teams just outside the playoff race, Burnley just two points behind the Canaries who were sat on 24, only outside the playoff places on goal difference.

2. Turf Moor, Championship, Burnley 2-1 Norwich City, 5 February 2011

The Clarets got their revenge for the late drama in the season’s reverse fixture when Jay Rodriguez scored a late winner to dent Norwich’s automatic promotion hopes.

Burnley, who now sat five points outside the playoff picture themselves, opened the scoring through Dean Marney after some good work by Eagles, after new signing Charlie Austin missed a succession of chances.

Wes Hoolahan found captain Grant Holt who buried the ball into the back of the net in the 65th minute, only for Rodriguez to go and grab the winner late on.

The result dropped the Canaries below Nottingham Forest into third and brought an end to their eight-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

1. Carrow Road, FA Cup, Norwich City 4-1 Burnley, 7 January 2012

Norwich City ambled into the fourth round of the FA Cup after humbling Burnley at Carrow Road.

Grant Holt and Simeon Jackson both powered home early headers for the Premier League team before Rodriguez scored with a header of his own, nodding in a Ross Wallace set piece.

Holt missed a penalty after Austin handled Croft’s cross but Andrew Surman soon made it 3-1 not long after.

The Clarets had a few good chances after the missed penalty but couldn’t beat Declan Rudd in the Yellows goal.

Steve Morrison completed the rout with a tap in after Aaron Wilbraham’s effort was saved well by Lee Grant to put the Championship side to bed.