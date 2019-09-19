Callum Hudson-Odoi finally signs a new Chelsea contract

Callum Hudson-Odoi has put pen to paper in a new five-year-contract with Chelsea.

He will now earn a reported £120,000 a week as he returns to full fitness after recovering from a reptured Achilles.

The 18-year-old's previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season and with Bayern Munich openly interested in bringing the forward to the Bundesliga, this news will come as a great relief to everyone inside Stamford Bridge.

Batting off Bayern

It became the transfer saga of the Maurizio Sarri reign as the Italian risked loosing Hudson-Odoi to the German giants, but Frank Lampard made keeping the young starlet in London a top priority.

For now, the Blues manager has his wish and Hudson-Odoi sounded equally as happy to have this chapter concluded.

"It’s an amazing feeling," he told the Chelsea website. "It’s been a long wait, but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at."

Lampard also voiced his delight at retaining the services of the academy graduate, noting how crucial he will be to Chelsea's plans, saying "I have seen Callum come through and he's a fantastic talent."

"He is going to be central for us on the pitch and that is the opportunity in front of him now."

Baby born at the Bridge

Hudson-Odoi will join the likes Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori to have risen through the ranks at Chelsea to make it at the highest level of English football.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia gifted the teenager with his new deal, having been with club since he was eight-years-old.

He made his debut in the first team last January and since has made 27 appearances, scored five goals and more impressively became Chelsea’s youngest-ever England international Gareth Southgate handed him his England debut against the Czech Republic during their European Championship qualifying fixture.

Along with collecting Chelsea's Young Player of the Year award for 2018/19, Hudson-Odoi has made a fine start to his career and would've undoubtedly been central to Lampard's early days DNA if not for his injury problems.

Having been out since April, Hudson-Odoi featured for the U23s as they faced Brighton and Blues fans will wait in hot anticipation for his Premier League bow.