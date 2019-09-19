Brendan Rodgers: "We want to try to be consistent"

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has challenged his side to play to their full potential for the full 90 minutes.

The Foxes' boss is looking for a reaction from his young team after their first defeat of the season last weekend in a 1-0 loss away to Manchester United, where a Marcus Rashford penalty was enough to give the home side the three points at Old Trafford.

'We never get too carried away'

The East-Midlanders host Tottenham Hotspur in the early kick-off at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and Rodgers has called for his players to move on from the disappointment of last week's defeat.

When questioned by the Leicester Mercury he said: "There are always elements to take from the game. We have to have a strong culture of learning.

"We never get too carried away. When we win, we are not too disappointed, and when you lose, you can’t be too down because you have to get ready for the next game.”

The 46-year-old was also keen to stress that his Leicester team have coped well with the pressures of the Premier League and that they must remain consistent throughout the game.

He said: “You know away from home, and even at home at times, you’re going to be under pressure.

“Our team has shown real confidence and resilience. Even against Sheffield United when we were pegged back and won the game, against Chelsea, and even against Bournemouth where we weren’t as good as what we can play but then came out and had a really good second half.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“We want to try to be consistent throughout the whole game and hopefully we can achieve that.”​​​​​​​

'He's a very talented coach'

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has won many plaudits for his style of play since joining Spurs in 2014, who are looking to bounce back after surrendering a two goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Rodgers sang the praises of the Argentine coach highlighting the impact he has had at White Hart Lane.

The Northern Irishman said: "I would rather talk about the great job Mauricio Pochettino has done.

“It’s the first time I have come across him for a number of years​​​​​​​. He’s a very talented coach. He has done a great job.”​​​​​​​

After losing to Liverpool in the Champions League final last season, the North-Londoners have been questioned as to how they improve upon a memorable campaign but Leicester boss Rodgers was keen to look at the positives.

He said: “You’ve just got to continue to look to improve, not everyone can win a trophy, but if you look at the job he’s done, it’s remarkable.

"To sustain that over the last few years, with CL [Champions League] football, it’s been a fantastic job.”