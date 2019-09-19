Lascelles believes it will be another 'tough' season

The Magpies currently have four points on the board after beating Tottenham Hotspur and earning a valiant point against Watford.

However, Jamaal Lascelles believes the Magpies are in for a 'long, tough season'.

Lascelles admits he was not happy with defensive performances against Liverpool and Norwich City as 'three goals is a lot to concede'.

Time to pick up more points

Newcastle United have a six-pointer- on Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion which Lascelles sees as a must-win already.

He believes the Magpies have been solid defensively so far and just need to add more goals to their games.

He told the club's official website: "We've had another tough run to the start of the season. Playing Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal is a tough start for anyone.

"We've played some good football, and now against Brighton, we need to be really pushing to get the three points out of that game.

"These games are six-pointers. At home to Brighton, we've definitely got to fancy ourselves.

"They could be competition for us, so anyone who's going to be in and around us, we need to be taking points from. Saturday is the right time to do that."

Goals need to come from everywhere

Newcastle have been hit badly with a number of injuries including two to Alan Saint-Maximin.

The French winger has picked up two hamstring injuries since signing for the Magpies so is yet to make his mark on the Premier League.

The silky Frenchman looks to be an exciting talent who can provide goal and assists for the Magpies.

Matt Ritchie also picked up an injury during the Carabao Cup against Leicester City and is expected back next month.

Ritchie scored a number of important goals for Newcastle in the last two seasons so he has been a huge miss.

Lascelles went onto say: "I wasn't happy with conceding three goals against Norwich and at Liverpool - three goals is a lot to concede I think.

Goals will come

"We're getting chances down the other end. A couple of people are injured as well - our goalscorers and players that can help out so it's going to be a long, tough season.

"But we've got a good eleven and a good squad, we've got a lot of bodies."

Lascelles himself wants to get in on the action helping the Magpies out in the opposition's box.

He added: "It's important that everyone throughout the team chips in with goals. I'd like to get myself a few goals this season.

"If a few more people like myself and the midfielders can help out, we will definitely be at 40 points sooner rather than later."