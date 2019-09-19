Wolverhampton Wanderers v Braga Preview: Wolves look to continue European win streak.

Ruben Neves and Portuguese fellow mates, know the Portuguese side very well, as Neves takes on his best friend, Braga winger Ricardo Horta. The Wolves man has wished him nothing but "bon voyage" but hopes the three points stay in Molineux.

Best friends but business is business:

Neves revealed:

"We played together in the national team, five years ago.

"We have a very good relationship, our families as well, so he's a big friend of mine.

"I played against a lot of their players when I was at Porto."

Team News:

For Nuno's side, it is a relief knowing that Willy Boly will be available for the match after serving a one-match suspension in the Premier League over the weekend.

Centre-back Ryan Bennett could be a replacement for Jesus Vallejo following the 5-2 defeat by Chelsea at Molineux.

Wolves' boss must decide whether to use Matt Doherty or Adam Traore for right wing-back. While Jonny Otto and Neves could be interchanged at left wing-back.

For the visitors' side, boss Ricardo Sa Pinto has most of his players available at his disposal.

Paulinho could be replaced by Andre Horta into the midfield.

It is unlikely that the former Fulham striker, Rui Fonte will be in the starting XI.