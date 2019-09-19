on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Braga Preview: Wolves look to continue European win streak.
MONACO, MONACO - AUGUST 30: Former Portuguese defender Paulo Ferreira shows SC Braga (POR) in the group K UEFA Europa League Draw (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Braga Preview: Wolves look to continue European win streak.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to get into action tomorrow evening at the Molineux to take on Sporting Braga for the first-leg of the group stages. 

brsports
Bruna Reis

Ruben Neves and Portuguese fellow mates, know the Portuguese side very well, as Neves takes on his best friend, Braga winger Ricardo Horta. The Wolves man has wished him nothing but "bon voyage" but hopes the three points stay in Molineux.

Best friends but business is business:

Neves revealed:

"We played together in the national team, five years ago.

"We have a very good relationship, our families as well, so he's a big friend of mine.

"I played against a lot of their players when I was at Porto."

Team News:

For Nuno's side, it is a relief knowing that Willy Boly will be available for the match after serving a one-match suspension in the Premier League over the weekend.

Centre-back Ryan Bennett could be a replacement for Jesus Vallejo following the 5-2 defeat by Chelsea at Molineux.

Wolves' boss must decide whether to use Matt Doherty or Adam Traore for right wing-back. While Jonny Otto and Neves could be interchanged at left wing-back.

For the visitors' side, boss Ricardo Sa Pinto has most of his players available at his disposal.

Paulinho could be replaced by Andre Horta into the midfield.

It is unlikely that the former Fulham striker, Rui Fonte will be in the starting XI.

A promising first-ever encounter:

Neither side has played against one another before and will meet on Thursday, September 19 at 20:00 GMT. Wolves' previous meetings with Portuguese opponents dates back to 1971 and 1974 which the Wanderers came out on top five times out of six meetings.

On the other hand, Braga have only one won one of their eight away matches against an English side, a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City in 2011-12 Europa League.

Braga have not lost any of their opening stage matches in the Europa League before, having won three and drawn one. Those three victories have come in away games.

Predicted line-ups:

Wolves: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jota, JimenezPatricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez

Sporting Braga: Matheus; Esgaio, Viana, Wallace, Sequeira; Galeno, Fransergio, A.Horta, Palhinha, R.Horta; Paulinho, Novais

VAVEL Logo