Wolves vs Braga Live Stream Score Commentary in Europa League 2019/20
Follow live updates from Molineux as Wolves host Braga in their first game of Group K. Kick off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, September 19.
Join me around an hour before kick off at 19:00 GMT for all the latest line ups and team news from both sides.
Mexican talisman Raúl Jimenez has been on fire in Europe this season. The target man has bagged a goal a game racking up a tally of six, just two managed to top him in the qualifiers.
It can only be expected that if Wolves get a goal tonight it will be him that will grab it.
No first day nerves for Braga
Although Braga haven't been the most impressive side in Europe in recent times - winning just three times in the Europe League group stages.
Interestingly all three of those wins came on the opening match day.
Ricardo's shaky European record
Visiting manager Ricardo Sá Pinto hasn't had the most desirable history in the Europa League. He has overseen just one victory in his last eight group games, incredibly failing to score in seven of those eight.
Feeling at home in Europe
Following a remarkable first season back in the Premier League, Wolves have barely broken stride when it comes to the Europa League.
The Midlands side have won all six of their matches in Europe and will intend to make it seven tonight.
Familiar Faces
With so many Portuguese connections at Wolves, it may not come as a surprise to know that there will be many familiar friends and foes of the past out there tonight.
None more so than for manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese born ex-Porto boss has faced SC Braga nine times in his managerial career, losing just once (W4, D4).
Prolific against the Portuguese
Despite these two teams never facing each other in a competitive fixture. Wolves head in to tonight's game at Molineux in fine form against Portuguese sides.
In five of their last six meetings against a team from Portugal, Wolves have come away with a win losing just once. Granted, these games also took place over 40 years ago.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Wolves vs SC Braga in the UEFA Europa League. I'm Will Laing and I'll be taking you through today's game which is set to kick off at 20:00 GMT.