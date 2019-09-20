Chelsea vs Liverpool: The last five meetings

Both Liverpool and Chelsea will enter the game having lost their opening matches in the Champions League. The Reds lost 2-0 away from home against Napoli whilst Chelsea lost 1-0 to Valencia.

This will put pressure on both teams to regain their form in this tie.

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, will be looking for retribution against the Reds after his side lost to them in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties in August. In the short time it has been since the Super Cup, Chelsea have already shown signs of improvement, with his young squad beginning to impress. Tammy Abraham has scored seven Premier League goals, scoring two in his each of his last three games.

All of the signs are there that this will be a great game and this fixture is known for it’s drama over the years. From the ghost goal to a title ending defeat for Liverpool, this has always been a fierce game of football.

Here are the last five Premier League meetings between the two clubs.

5. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea, January 2017

In recent years this has been a very close fixture, with there being a number of draws between the two clubs. This fixture was no different, with the two sides fighting for a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea took the lead through David Luiz, who caught Simon Mignolet and Liverpool’s wall by surprise with a long-range free kick.

Liverpool equalised in the 57thminute through Georginio Wijnaldum. The ball was chipped in the wide area for James Milner, who was playing left back. Milner headed the ball in to the box for Wijnaldum, who powerfully headed the ball in to the net. The Dutch midfielder was the hero against Manchester City in the previous game and once again provided the goal to secure a point for the Reds.

Both teams continued to threaten the keepers, however it was Mignolet who had a big say in the result. After Diego Costa was fouled in the box, the Belgium made a strong penalty save, diving the right way to deny the Spaniard.

4. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea, November 2017

Liverpool were back to playing in the Champions League and after a 3-3 draw to Sevilla during the week, they were determined to get the three points. However, Chelsea were the Premier League champions and a real test.

Summer signing, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring against his former club in the 65thminute. A quick passing exchange saw Salah through on goal and he calmly slotted away the chance.

However Liverpool were unable to hold out, with Chelsea equalising in the 85thminute. Willian, who had only been the pitch a couple of minutes, found space on the right-hand side before trying to send the ball to the back post. A high, looping cross caught Mignolet out and instead found its way to the back of the net.

3. Stamford Bridge, Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool, May 2018

Liverpool had just survived against Roma to qualify for the Champions League final for the first time since 2007. As they still chased a Top 4 spot this game was vitally important.

However, Chelsea were able to frustrate Jurgen Klopp’s side and won 1-0.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in the game. Victor Moses crossed the ball from the right hand side for Giroud to head the ball in to the net.

This meant that Liverpool needed a victory in their last game of the Premier League season to secure a Top 4 spot.

2. Stamford Bridge, Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool, September 2018

Having played each other just three days prior in the League Cup, Liverpool were after revenge. A 2-1 defeat at Anfield saw Klopp’s side exit the Cup.

Eden Hazard put the Blues one up in the 25thminute to score in successive games against Liverpool. A low, powerful shot fired past Alisson and went in to the bottom corner.

However Liverpool were able to salvage a point. Daniel Sturridge scored an 89thminute equaliser. The 30-year-old tried his luck from some-what 25 yards and curled it in to the top right corner. Sturridge had tried the same effort in the League Cup game and came close to finding the target, however this time was successful in his efforts.

1. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea, April 2019

On the hunt to a Premier League title Liverpool had to overcome Chelsea. Two goals in 2 minutes saw Liverpool win 2-0. Sadio Mane scored the opening goal with a header from a cross from captain, Jordan Henderson.

Just two minutes later Salah scored a fantastic goal. A long ball from Virgil Van Dijk found Salah’s feet. He pushed the ball onto his left foot and rifled it in to the top corner of the net. This took his goal record to 19 league goals and finished the season on 22 goals. The Egyptian finished joint top scorer along with Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.