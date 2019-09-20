Boyhood Newcastle fan not expecting off-field antics to stop 'anytime soon'

Dan Burn will return to St James' Park on Saturday where he was a season ticket holder and 'went for years' before turning professional.

However, Burn will be hoping Newcastle United do not pick up their first home win of the season as he is set to start for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Burn has been a mainstay in the Seagulls' side this season but is still unsure as to who his friends and family will be 'rooting for'.

Looking forward to a return

Steve Bruce will want his side to put in the same level of performance they did in the second half against Watford, but for 90 minutes.

However, Burn will be looking to keep up his impressive form this season and keep another clean sheet in the Premier League.

It will be a strange feeling for the centre back who grew up supporting the Magpies from the stands but will now be lining up against his boyhood club.

Burn was in Newcastle's academy from a young age but was released before joining Darlington and eventually getting his break in the Premier League with Fulham.

He said: "I had a season ticket and went for years.

"All my family are Newcastle fans and friends are from Newcastle, I don't know who they'll be rooting for at the weekend, hopefully, me."

"Being a lifelong Geordie, Burn knows how important football is on Tyneside and admits it is 'different in Newcastle."

However, Brighton have played some great football under Graham Potter this season and will be confident of getting a result.

Clashes to continue off the pitch

Newcastle fans are passionate about their football and more specifically their football club and Burn believes it not like anywhere else in the country.

He added: "I think football is different up there, people work all week to go and watch the game on a Saturday.

"I think rightly so the fans have stuck by the club for a number of years and filling out the stadium week in week out."

Despite great support, it is on the pitch Newcastle have struggled for a number of years.

They have struggled for a consistent goalscorer since Demba Ba departed and Burn knows the fans and Mike Ashley have rarely seen eye-to-eye.

He went onto say: "Obviously, they want results on the pitch and there's been a clash with the chairman off the pitch for a long time and I'm pretty sure that won't stop anytime soon.

"They lost Rafa Benitez which a lot of fans were upset about but Steve Bruce is a Geordie and he's done a good job at all the clubs he's been at."