Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion preview: Magpies aiming for first home win against new-look Seagulls

The Premier League's late kick-off on Saturday will see Newcastle United host Brighton & Hove Albion at St James' Park.

Newcastle are still looking for their first home win after drawing with Watford last time out here, with their only victory so far coming against Tottenham Hostpur after a surprise result in North London.

Meanwhile, Brighton are without a win since the opening day, when they swept past the Hornets at Vicarage Road, showing that they are a different prospect under new manager Graham Potter.

Newcastle’s Tough Start Set to Continue

Having played Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as Spurs, in their opening 5 fixtures, the Magpies unsurprisingly find themselves in the bottom three.

With Leicester City (A), Manchester United (H) and Chelsea (A) up next, this is a golden opportunity to pick up some much-needed points and climb the table.

However, Brighton will have their own ideas, as they also face tough games in their next two fixtures, away at Chelsea and home to Spurs.

Despite mixed results so far, the Seagulls have impressed with their expansive, attacking style and will come to Tyneside fully confident of scoring goals and coming away with the points.

Contrasting Styles – Defence vs Attack?

Despite both changing managers over the summer, there has been a contrast in the styles adopted by Steve Bruce and Potter in their new roles.

Bruce has been reluctant to change the defensively focused style fostered under his predecessor Rafael Benitez, partly due to their difficult opening fixtures but also the squad available to him.

Keeping roughly to the 5-4-1 formation Benitez used, the Magpies have relied heavily on the strength of their defensive unit and the counter-attacking talent of Miguel Almiron against the top six sides they have faced.

This approach worked perfectly against Tottenham, but they struggled to find the net at Liverpool, as well as against Norwich City and Watford, teams they may have been expected to beat.

Brighton, however, are a different story, with Potter coming in and completely revamping the team’s tactical ethos.

Their recent reputation has been as a hard-working side reliant on their defensive solidity, a style cultivated over a long period under Chris Hughton.

However, after last season the board felt a need for change and appointed Potter, who has so far turned the Seagull’s into a more free-flowing attacking side.

Even in losing 4-0 away at Manchester City they gained plaudits for the way they got at the reigning Premier League champions, and in Neal Maupay they have a striker beginning to find some form.

It will be an intriguing clash of styles and one where both sides will equally confident of taking all three points.

Team News

Newcastle may be looking at a double injury boost, as Andy Carroll could be fit enough to make his first appearance since re-signing for his boyhood club, and Allan Saint-Maximin will be hopeful of making his return from a hamstring injury.

Sean Longstaff misses out, but Fabian Schär looks set to recover from a knock picked up at Anfield last week.

Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Florian Lejeune and Deandre Yedlin are still long-term absentees.

Brighton will be missing the attacking talent of Leandro Trossard who has impressed so far this season, while Ezequiel Schelotto, Jose Izquierdo, Leon Balogun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are still out.

However, defenders Martin Montoya and Bernardo could both earn recalls to the starting eleven.

Predicted Line-ups

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Schär, Lascelles, Dummett; Krafth, Hayden, Shelvey, Willems; Almiron, Atsu; Joelinton

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster, Duffy, Montoya; Gross, Propper, Stephens, March; Maupay

Managers' Thoughts:

Steve Bruce: “The vast majority of the team have been here for a while now, so they understand the demands & the importance of a game against Brighton.

They’ve had a total change of style, so it’ll be a difficult game, but we’re at home & it’s a wonderful opportunity.

Graham Potter: "We certainly don't go there thinking 'this is not Man City, so it's going to be easy or we've got more of a chance'.

"You just have to play your game and do your best. The opposition can cause you problems in the Premier League wherever you go."