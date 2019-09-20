on VAVEL
0-1, min. 10, Ake. 0-2, min. 35, H. Wilson. 1-2, min. 53, Ward-Prowse.
Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (1-2)
 (Photo by Jon Bromley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (1-2)

Follow along for Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST.

David Comerford
90' Will Bournemouth regret not being clinical? King finds himself in space after they win the ball back in the Saints half but his shot is all-too-tame and Gunn gathers.

Into four added minutes...

89' The corner only results in a Bournemouth goal-kick. Ramsdale will take his sweet time here.
88' Fraser squanders an opportunity to set Wilson away and then Southampton race forward, the attack culminating in an Ings shot which deflects wide.

Stuart Armstrong comes on for Redmond, who looks to have a knock, before the corner. 

87' The clock is ticking now, and the signs are that we'll see plenty of Saints pressure with the odd Bournemouth counter in the time that remains. 
85' Billing boldly opts to go for goal and it isn't too far away considering the distance, but Gunn is able to watch it bend wide.
84' Some welcome action at the other end for Bournemouth, who now have a free-kick in a fairly central position just over 30 yards out. 
Two Southampton chances
82' Southampton should be level. First, an unmarked Hojbjerg connects with Bertrand's whipped cross but can't get it on target. Then, Ings cut it back for Ward-Prowse, but Ramsdale saves then Bournemouth scramble clear. 

Net ought to have been bulging. 

81' Josh King is firing repeated warning shots the Saints' way with pacey bursts over the halfway line. They have to be wary of the counter as they push for a leveller. 
Changes for both teams
78' Adams' wait for a goal goes on as Ings replaces him, while Lewis Cook comes on for the largely ineffectual Solanke as Eddie Howe looks to shore Bournemouth up. 
Close for Southampton
77' Hearts in Bournemouth mouths as Boufal bends one toward the back post from the left-hand side of the box and it is only a whisker wide.
Big Saints chance
74' Cedric's cross reaches Redmond at the back post, he takes it down, he shoots, but Stacey is able to make a crucial block. Could turn out to be a key contribution from the right-back. 
73' Romeu so nearly picks out Adams with an incisive long ball but Ramsdale is there first. 
69' Ramsdale called into action as Boufal has a dig from outside the box, then Ward-Prowse's latest long shot goes high and wide.
68' Things get heated as Cedric confronts a grounded Rico for what he feels is an attempt to deceive the official by holding his face. 

No cards issued, on we go. 

66' The noise has just gone down a couple of notches with the home team looking a little less threatening. Plenty of time left.
65' Jack Stacey is the latest to go into the book, the referee again coming back after an advantage.
Bournemouth change
63' Goalscorer Harry Wilson, who's on a booking, is taken off for Ryan Fraser. 

He provided an assist off the bench against Everton, and will look to have a similar impact here.

61' At the other end, Ward-Prowse lifts it over the top from distance. He's had plenty of sights of goal today.

Absorbing game, this.

No penalty
60' The VAR replay shows that Cedric's challenge was clumsy, but it wasn't a totally clearcut penalty. Inevitably, then, the referee's verdict is upheld. 
59' Penalty appeals waved away by Chris Kavanagh this time as King goes to ground. The away support behind that goal were up in arms. 

VAR will review Cedric's challenge. 

57' Bournemouth need to get the ball down and defuse this one. Saints look like they have their eyes on not just equalising, but on going on to win this. 
55' The free-kick just misses Vestergaard's head and is caught by Ramsdale.

Moments later, Redmond lashes over the top as Saints keep the pressure on. 

54' The crowd are up and Southampton are on top. A free-kick, and a yellow card for Harry Wilson, after Boufal is brought down 10 yards or so into the Bournemouth half.
GOAL! Southampton 1-2 Bournemouth
53' A confident penalty from Ward-Prowse, halfway up the net to the keeper's right. Ramsdale sent the wrong way.

Just like that, game on. 

Penalty to Southampton
52' And the Saints race up the other end and have a glorious chance to get back into it after Steve Cook takes out Che Adams! VAR upholds the referee's call. 
51' Wasted opening for Bournemouth. Solanke charges over halfway and up to the edge of the box but can't find a team-mate in a three-on-three scenario. 
Southampton chance
49' Much better from Saints. The ball is worked to Cedric on the right, and his low cross is met by Ward-Prowse who sidefoots over on the volley. He should at least have worked Ramsdale, but it's at least promising. 
Saints change
Southampton do make a sub, but it's Ryan Bertrand, rather than an attacker, who comes on. Danso makes way after a tricky first half. 
Some encouragement for Saints, perhaps: Bournemouth have not shut out the opposition in the Premier League since they beat Spurs in May.
Who can Southampton turn to on the bench? Danny Ings is the standout, while Stuart Armstrong could give them more joy through the middle. 

Something certainly needs to change. 

Philip Billing was probably the standout player in that first half. He has made it difficult for Southampton to progress beyond the midfield and did brilliantly at the sharp end for the second goal. 
Bournemouth have a comfortable lead, and they're good value for it. Saints have rarely threatened, while the visitors have looked very dangerous when they have gone forward. 
Halftime
45+2' The first half action will conclude a Danso long throw... which is easily dealt with. The referee blows his whistle.
45+1' Southampton looking to ask the questions as halftime nears.
45' Billing is able to continue and play resumes with a drop-ball. 
44' It's a more dangerous delivery this time around but Southampton can't get a clean head on the ball.

Play has been stopped after Billing took a blow to the head.

43' That corner comes to nothing, but now they have another...
42' Redmond has a go from a long way out and catches it well, forcing Ramsdale to palm it behind. Can they fashion a chance from this corner?
41' Safe to say it's pretty subdued at St Mary's right now. Hassenhuttl looks ready to release a lot of frustration in the dressing room. 
Southampton chance
37' It's a long way back for the Saints but they nearly halve the deficit instantly it breaks for Hojbjerg in the six-yard area. He's surrounded by Bournemouth bodies, and Ramsdale makes sure to get in the way of his shot along the turf.
Billing gets free down the left-hand side of the area and pulls it back for Wilson, who confidently sidefoots the ball beyond Gunn. The Liverpool loanee gets his third of the season. 
GOAL!!! Southampton 0-2 Bournemouth
34' This one will count! Harry Wilson has doubled Bournemouth's lead!
33' Gunn comes out and puts the ball behind with his outstretched hand... 
33' Bournemouth corner. Same outcome as the first?
33' Redmond started off down the left, switched to the right and has now swapped again as he looks for some joy. 
30' Another Redmond cross, this time a fizzed ball-in shortly after Bournemouth give it away. There's nobody in position to divert it goalwards. 
29' Opening for Southampton as Redmond is released down the right and he slides it across for Hojbjerg, but the eventual shot is blocked by Stacey.
28' Romeu wins the ball back and it comes to Ward-Prowse, who can hit them from range.

This effort from just outside the area is well over Ramsdale's bar. 

Can that be a boost for Southampton, who haven't got going yet?
VAR disallows goal
Bournemouth think they have a deserved second after Solanke slides in King and he expertly finds the far corner, but a VAR check shows that the forward is just offside and the goal is chalked off. It stays 1-0. 
23' Bournemouth have a free-kick following a foul on Harry Wilson, which they'll pump into the area...

And the clipped delivery from Rico sails behind. Disappointing.

20' The referee shows a yellow card to Lerma, having played advantage following his professional foul on Hojbjerg a few moments ago. 
19' Easy save for Ramsdale as Boufal breaks into the box but hits a tame low shot. 
16' King outpaces Bednarek down the left and cuts it back looking for Wilson, but Saints are able to clear it into touch. Good burst of speed. 
13' Southampton are putting some pressure on now, with almost all their attacks coming down the left courtesy of Redmond and Boufal.
10' Ake gets above Danso and powers a header into the bottom right corner with Angus Gunn rooted to the spot. The visitors lead. 
GOAL!!! Southampton 0-1 Bournemouth
10' And the corner provides the opener! It's Nathan Ake!
9' Bournemouth's first meaningful foray forward brings a corner...
6' There is the first chance. Cedric swings in a low cross and Ward-Prowse is there, but he can't get a clean strike on it and it spins away from goal. 
5' A fairly uneventful start, neither side able to muster a shot on goal yet.
Kick-off
Harry Wilson gets us going. 
Minute's applause
A show of respect for former Saints chairman Leon Crouch, who died last week aged 70. 
The teams are out
The teams are out and kick-off at St Mary's is only moments away. 

Pre-match huddle for Bournmeouth. 

Bournemouth XI
Jefferson Lerma replaces Lewis Cook, while Ryan Fraser remains on the bench after a slight knock.

Team in full: Ramsdale; Stacey, S. Cook, Ake, Rico; H. Wilson, Billing, Lerma, King; Solanke, C. Wilson.

Southampton XI
Redmond is fit to start for the hosts, with the injured Djenepo making way. Kevin Danso is back from suspension and comes in for Maya Yoshida

Team in full: Gunn; Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso; Cedric, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ward-Prowse, Boufal; Adams.

That's all for now, but check back an hour or so before kick-off for the full, confirmed team news.
Eddie Howe notes growing rivalry
"It should be a really feisty game, a really good atmosphere and an entertaining match. Southampton have started very well, too.

"It's gaining in everybody's focus. The more games we have, the more the rivalry will intensify I think."

Hassenhuttl looks forward to tactical battle
"I think the better team will be the team that is more flexible and more clinical with the chances they have than the opponent.

"It will be an interesting game tactically and for the intensity."
Player to watch
Up against a rival, under the light eyes with the TV cameras on: now would be a good time for Che Adams to get off the mark.

The £15million signing has started every match so far but is yet to find the net.

He has, however, come close, with Dean Henderson producing a save of the season contender to deny him last time out.

Will Ralph Hassenhuttl keep the faith, and will Adams repay it?

As for Bournemouth...
Bournemouth are depleted in defence, with Adam Smith and Charlie Daniels definitely out and Simon Francis and Lloyd Kelly unlikely to feature.

Further up the pitch, David Brooks is still about a month away from returning to action. 

Saints could be without two key attackers
Summer arrival Moussa Djenepo, who scored the winner against Sheffield Utd in spectacular fashion, has been ruled out of this one with a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, it's touch-and-go on the fitness of Nathan Redmond, sidelined by an ankle problem in the Saints' last two matches.

Last time out: Six-goal thriller
We're in for a treat if tonight's game lives up to the last instalment - a 3-3 draw in March.

Both sides led for spells, with Callum Wilson having the final say in the 86th minute. 

Extra edge?
There's a rivalry at play here between these two South Coast sides. Only 30 miles separate their respective stadiums. 
Bournemouth's form
There's the same incentive for the away side, who currently one place above their opponents in ninth, ahead only on goals scored.

They impressively ran out 3-1 winners against Everton last time out, their first victory since they beat Aston Villa 2-1 on August 17. 

Southampton's form
The Saints will climb to third place with victory tonight after two wins in their last three matches.

They opened with consecutive defeats against Burnley and Liverpool but have since beaten Brighton and Sheffield United and picked up a point against Manchester United

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the opening fixture of Matchday Six in the Premier League: Southampton vs Bournemouth. Stand by for a comprehensive preview, followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 20.00. 
