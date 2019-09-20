Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (1-2)
Follow along for Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST.
Stuart Armstrong comes on for Redmond, who looks to have a knock, before the corner.
Net ought to have been bulging.
No cards issued, on we go.
He provided an assist off the bench against Everton, and will look to have a similar impact here.
Absorbing game, this.
VAR will review Cedric's challenge.
Moments later, Redmond lashes over the top as Saints keep the pressure on.
Just like that, game on.
Something certainly needs to change.
Play has been stopped after Billing took a blow to the head.
This effort from just outside the area is well over Ramsdale's bar.
And the clipped delivery from Rico sails behind. Disappointing.
Pre-match huddle for Bournmeouth.
Team in full: Ramsdale; Stacey, S. Cook, Ake, Rico; H. Wilson, Billing, Lerma, King; Solanke, C. Wilson.
Team in full: Gunn; Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso; Cedric, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ward-Prowse, Boufal; Adams.
"It's gaining in everybody's focus. The more games we have, the more the rivalry will intensify I think."
"It will be an interesting game tactically and for the intensity."
The £15million signing has started every match so far but is yet to find the net.
He has, however, come close, with Dean Henderson producing a save of the season contender to deny him last time out.
Will Ralph Hassenhuttl keep the faith, and will Adams repay it?
Further up the pitch, David Brooks is still about a month away from returning to action.
Meanwhile, it's touch-and-go on the fitness of Nathan Redmond, sidelined by an ankle problem in the Saints' last two matches.
Both sides led for spells, with Callum Wilson having the final say in the 86th minute.
They impressively ran out 3-1 winners against Everton last time out, their first victory since they beat Aston Villa 2-1 on August 17.
They opened with consecutive defeats against Burnley and Liverpool but have since beaten Brighton and Sheffield United and picked up a point against Manchester United.
Into four added minutes...