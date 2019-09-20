on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Manchester City vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019
Photo by Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson/Offside

Manchester City vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019

Follow along for Manchester City vs Watford live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the Premier League clash. Kick-off time: 15:00 BST.

jakehorwood
Jake Horwood
60 LIVE live icon gif
Stay tuned
That's it for now, but live commentary will resume one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
Sánchez Flores embraces the challenge
"I love to play against the big teams. If you take my history of playing against big teams, I love to prepare these kind of matches.

"When you need to prepare to play against the big ones, you need to find something else - you need to be really, really experienced."

Guardiola dissects the Norwich defeat
"We reviewed the game normally. I speak with my staff and listen to their opinions.

"That's important for me to listen to what they say because they help me to get a better solution, and after watching the game against Norwich I was not upset with the way we played.

"99 points still to play for."

Watford team news
The Hornets are without both Craig Cathcart and captain Troy Deeney due to thigh and knee injuries respectively. Isaac Success is also unavailable.

Ismaïla Sarr showed promise in the draw with Arsenal and will be hopeful of a start, though fellow new recruit Danny Welbeck may have to wait for his next chance in Watford colours after Sánchez Flores revealed the England international is some way behind his teammates with regards to match fitness.

Predicted XI: Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucouré, Capoue; Hughes, Cleverley, Deulofeu; Gray.

Manchester City team news
City have something of a lingering injury crisis to contend with, especially at centre-back where both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be sidelined for lengthy periods of time. Fernandinho is expected to deputise alongside Nicolás Otamendi in their absence.

Leroy Sané's ACL damage will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future, while Phil Foden is a doubt due to illness.

Benjamin Mendy registered his first minutes of the season against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek and will be pushing for further involvement here.

Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gündogan, Rodri, David Silva; Mahrez, Agüero, Sterling.

Head to head
Suffice to say this is not a fixture Watford often look forward to, particularly in recent times.

Since the first competitive meeting in 1982, the Citizens have triumphed on 18 occasions and the Hornets just six, and the last time the latter won this encounter was a Second Division clash in March 1989.

Furthermore, City have only failed to beat these visitors once in the seven meetings since their move to the Etihad Stadium.

Last meeting
The most recent clash between these two sides came in one of the most glamorous occasions the footballing calendar has to offer: the FA Cup final in May.

That day, City secured the treble with a 6-0 victory, the joint-most emphatic scoreline the showpiece fixture has ever witnessed. Watford could hold their heads high after a fairytale route to the final, but it was an afternoon to behold the sheer brilliance of one of English football's most statistically dominant sides ever.

Watford's form
In fact, this is a game comprising two teams who are enduring difficult relative circumstances in their own right. Many who share an affinity to Watford feel their season is still yet to commence after a sluggish start which has produced a sequence of five winless league games.

However, last weekend's 2-2 draw with Arsenal - the first in charge for Quique Sánchez Flores since his return to Vicarage Road - felt like a victory for the Hornets, who registered a sturdy yet effervescent performance for their new manager. They will be hoping to earn that elusive first win sooner rather than later.

Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.

Manchester City's form
Five games played, three won, one drawn and the other lost: a record most teams would be envious of, yet it spells borderline disaster for Pep Guardiola's side who already have a five-point deficit to compensate against title rivals Liverpool at the summit.

Last weekend saw the champions fall at the hands of newly-promoted Norwich City - the Canaries ran out 3-2 victors at Carrow Road, a result which Guardiola and his players will doubtless be desperate to amend here.

City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League table.

Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this matchday six fixture in the Premier League: Manchester City vs Watford.

Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 15:00 BST.

VAVEL Logo