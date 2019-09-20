Manchester City vs Watford: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow along for Manchester City vs Watford live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the Premier League clash. Kick-off time: 15:00 BST.
"When you need to prepare to play against the big ones, you need to find something else - you need to be really, really experienced."
"That's important for me to listen to what they say because they help me to get a better solution, and after watching the game against Norwich I was not upset with the way we played.
"99 points still to play for."
Ismaïla Sarr showed promise in the draw with Arsenal and will be hopeful of a start, though fellow new recruit Danny Welbeck may have to wait for his next chance in Watford colours after Sánchez Flores revealed the England international is some way behind his teammates with regards to match fitness.
Predicted XI: Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucouré, Capoue; Hughes, Cleverley, Deulofeu; Gray.
Leroy Sané's ACL damage will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future, while Phil Foden is a doubt due to illness.
Benjamin Mendy registered his first minutes of the season against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek and will be pushing for further involvement here.
Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gündogan, Rodri, David Silva; Mahrez, Agüero, Sterling.
Since the first competitive meeting in 1982, the Citizens have triumphed on 18 occasions and the Hornets just six, and the last time the latter won this encounter was a Second Division clash in March 1989.
Furthermore, City have only failed to beat these visitors once in the seven meetings since their move to the Etihad Stadium.
That day, City secured the treble with a 6-0 victory, the joint-most emphatic scoreline the showpiece fixture has ever witnessed. Watford could hold their heads high after a fairytale route to the final, but it was an afternoon to behold the sheer brilliance of one of English football's most statistically dominant sides ever.
However, last weekend's 2-2 draw with Arsenal - the first in charge for Quique Sánchez Flores since his return to Vicarage Road - felt like a victory for the Hornets, who registered a sturdy yet effervescent performance for their new manager. They will be hoping to earn that elusive first win sooner rather than later.
Watford currently sit 20th in the Premier League table.
Last weekend saw the champions fall at the hands of newly-promoted Norwich City - the Canaries ran out 3-2 victors at Carrow Road, a result which Guardiola and his players will doubtless be desperate to amend here.
City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League table.
Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 15:00 BST.