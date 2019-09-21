Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live Stream Score, TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow along for Chelsea vs Liverpool live score with line-ups, previews and score updates. Kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday September 22.
Alternatively, you can follow our live commentary right here on VAVEL!
"It’s a new game and if you aren’t at your best then they are a team who will punish you.”
"He [Lampard] did an outstanding job at Derby. So I’m not surprised that he’s doing a really good job at Chelsea as well.
“They brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer and all the players around him have the same value – Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Hudson-Odoi.
"Now we play them on Sunday and we want to get something there, that’s the plan.”
Divock Origi is ahead of schedule in recovering from an ankle injury of his own, sustained in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Newcastle last week. The forward has an outside chance of making the squad tomorrow, although Klopp will be reluctant to take any risks.
On Mount, he said: "We won’t take any risks with him individually, obviously, because there’s a bigger picture, but we will all do our best."
On Kanté: "It’s a boost with N’Golo. We all know the importance of him to the team. The question for me is how fit he is."
When the two sides met at Stamford Bridge last season, a late wonder strike from Daniel Sturridge cancelled out Eden Hazard's early goal.
It was a different story at Anfield back in April when the Reds' comfortably won 2-0.
The European Champions also suffered a defeat in their opening UCL group game, Napoli winning 2-0 with two late goals.
It was a disappointing night in the UEFA Champions League for the Blues’ midweek, with Valencia securing a closely-contested 1-0 win. Chelsea had the opportunity to score level on 87 minutes, but Ross Barkley’s missed penalty ensured the Spanish club walked away with all three points in Group H.
Kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday!