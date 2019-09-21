on VAVEL
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live Stream Score, TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow along for Chelsea vs Liverpool live score with line-ups, previews and score updates. Kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday September 22.

How to watch
You can catch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League.

 

Alternatively, you can follow our live commentary right here on VAVEL!

Lampard reflects on the Super Cup Defeat
“It showed that we can compete with one of the best teams in the country.

"It’s a new game and if you aren’t at your best then they are a team who will punish you.”

Klopp sing's Chelsea's praises
"How I said, they are a really exciting football team – young but good, really good.

"He [Lampard] did an outstanding job at Derby. So I’m not surprised that he’s doing a really good job at Chelsea as well.

“They brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer and all the players around him have the same value – Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Hudson-Odoi.

"Now we play them on Sunday and we want to get something there, that’s the plan.”

Early team news: Liverpool
Both Alisson Becker and Naby Keita are making significant progress with their injuries, the latter returned to full training yesterday. Naby is unlikely to feature tomorrow but could be ready for their meeting with MK Dons midweek. 

Divock Origi is ahead of schedule in recovering from an ankle injury of his own, sustained in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Newcastle last week. The forward has an outside chance of making the squad tomorrow, although Klopp will be reluctant to take any risks.

Early team news: Chelsea
Lampard confirmed yesterday that both N'Golo Kanté and Mason Mount have a chance of featuring tomorrow afternoon, both recovering from ankle injuries.

 

On Mount, he said: "We won’t take any risks with him individually, obviously, because there’s a bigger picture, but we will all do our best."

 

On Kanté: "It’s a boost with N’Golo. We all know the importance of him to the team. The question for me is how fit he is."

Previous meetings
These two teams have met once already this season; Liverpool emerged victorious in their UEFA Super Cup clash back in August. The game ended 2-2, but Adrian's penalty shootout save to deny Abraham ensured the trophy returned to Merseyside.

 

When the two sides met at Stamford Bridge last season, a late wonder strike from Daniel Sturridge cancelled out Eden Hazard's early goal.

 

It was a different story at Anfield back in April when the Reds' comfortably won 2-0.

Liverpool's Form
There is no question over Liverpool’s Premier League form, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having a 100% record so far this term. Chelsea away is their toughest test yet, but the Reds’ will be desperate to maintain their five point lead at the top of the table.

 

The European Champions also suffered a defeat in their opening UCL group game, Napoli winning 2-0 with two late goals.

Chelsea's Form
It’s been a mixed start to life as Chelsea manager for Frank Lampard, but their last Premier League outing ended in a 2-5 victory away at Wolves. Tammy Abraham is in fine goal scoring form and he’ll be looking to continue that against Liverpool tomorrow afternoon.

 

It was a disappointing night in the UEFA Champions League for the Blues’ midweek, with Valencia securing a closely-contested 1-0 win. Chelsea had the opportunity to score level on 87 minutes, but Ross Barkley’s missed penalty ensured the Spanish club walked away with all three points in Group H.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text coverage of this Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Find out how to watch the match, team news, score updates and much more!

 

Kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday!

