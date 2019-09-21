Brendan Rodgers 'delighted' for James Maddison after scoring winning goal against Tottenham 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed his delight for James Maddison after the midfielder scored his first goal of the season in the Premier League as the Foxes defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Leicester were denied the opening goal after VAR disallowed Wilfred Ndidi's strike that was on the rebound from a Youri Tielemans effort for an offside, only for Spurs to take the lead just over ten minutes later through an off-balance Harry Kane.

The visitors thought they had doubled their lead after half time through Serge Aurier, but VAR chalked off the goal as Heung Min Son was marginally offside in the build-up.

Ricardo Periera put Leicester back level moments after the VAR decision and Maddison completed the late comeback with a clinical effort from outside the box that nestled into the bottom corner.

'I'm so pleased that he got his goal'

Speaking in his post match press conference, Rodgers shared his delight for Maddison's performance.

He stated: "He had a wonderful finish and playing inside, it was a wonderful education for him today, playing against players of that level.

"And then when we flipped him to the top of the diamond, he is good at anticipating where the ball and the space is."

He added: "I'm so pleased that he got his goal because he has gone close in every single game.

"It was a wonderful finish and I'm delighted for him."

'There was real emotion in the stadium'

Speaking further to LCFC TV, Rodgers praised the fans for the part that they played in his side's comeback victory.

“It was a great game. There was real emotion in the stadium and when I think of Leicester, that’s the type of game I think about – that intensity, that aggression.

“The crowd was amazing for us and I thought we played very, very well and deserved the three points. [It was] action-packed, but it was a very, very good team performance."