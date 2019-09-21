Bruce pleas with fans ahead of Brighton crunch clash

Steve Bruce described Newcastle United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion as a six-pointer.

Bruce believes the fans can be the difference and encourages them to make a 'racket' at St James' Park.

The Geordies are known for being enthusiastic fans and creating a good atmosphere, however, it was reported by The Chronicle this week that eight thousand tickets were still unsold.

Growing up in Newcastle Bruce understands the fans and says they are 'unique' fans.

Positive atmosphere required

The Magpies know they need to pick up points against teams who will be around them this season, starting with the game against the Seagulls.

Despite the pressure of getting a good result, Bruce wants to focus on the fans in an attempt to get them back onside.

Bruce said: "I have to say they were fantastic at Liverpool last week, the racket they made was unbelievable.

"They stayed with the team until the end.

"They are quite unique."

However, Bruce knows he still has a task on his hands if he is to get fans back into the stadium and supporting the team as they did under Rafa Benitez.

Wins will get fans happy

Fans have voiced their frustrations this season with their feet as attendances have been around the 44,000 mark.

However, Bruce knows his players need to do their bit on the pitch to give fans something to cheer for.

He believes that if results start to improve and the Magpies move up the table fans will start to come back.

He added: "As I keep saying you can't take that for granted.

"We need a big atmosphere against Brighton.

"Let's hope we can give them something to shout about.

"We will have to be patient because they're all about possession of the ball.

"It would be wonderful to get our second win of the season."