Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Lack of quality up top costs both sides

Newcastle United will be kicking themselves they have not managed to get their first home win of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion had an effort cleared off the line through Aaron Connolly but the Magpies had sufficient chances to take all three points.

Story of the game

The first chance of the game was via a Lewis Dunk header which Martin Dubravka managed to tip onto the bar and away for a corner.

Miguel Almiron had a chance to open his account for Newcastle when he was played through one-on-one with Matt Ryan but he could only smash the ball straight at the 'keeper.

Neal Maupay almost opened the scoring after 26 minutes but his close-range effort was blocked by Fabian Schar from less than five yards.

On the half-hour mark, Joelinton found himself free on the penalty spot from Jonjo Shelvey's corner but he could only guide his free header wide of Ryan's far post.

Steven Alzate had the ball in the back of the net on his Premier League debut after 34 minutes, however, he had strayed marginally offside before heading past Dubravka.

Within the first 50 seconds of the second-half, Almiron robbed Dan Burn of possession and allowed Joelintont to tee-up Christian Atsu but he could only fire wide from 12-yards.

After 59 minutes Almiron did very well to spin away from Burn on the halfway line and forced Brighton to backpedal but his eventual curling effort was saved well by Ryan.

With 15 minutes left to go Connolly managed to lob Dubravka from six-yards, however, Schar managed to get back in time and clear the ball off the line.

The Magpies then launched a counter-attack through Allan Saint-Maximin who rode three challenges and ran the length of the pitch before slipping in joelinton who saw his shot well blocked by Dunk.

Takeaways

Both sides still struggling in front of goal

Both Newcastle and Brighton created chances, however, neither side looked comfortable in the final third.

Both played with just one striker for the majority of the match and both Joelinton and Maupay looked toothless and goal-shy all evening.

Joelinton had a free header in the first-half which you would expect an in-form striker to score.

It will be a long season for both sides if their players cannot start firing in the final third.

Loudest cheer of the night comes for a substitution

Andy Carroll made his second debut for Newcastle which resulted in the loudest roar that has been heard inside St James' Park for a long time.

It shows how little there has been for Newcastle fans to get excited about in recent years which will have to change if Steve Bruce is to get fans onside.

Man of the match

There were not many standout performances in a game of little chances, however, Schar was excellent at the back and saved his side from potentially losing another match.

He made an outstanding goal-line clearance in the final 15 minutes which was celebrated on the terraces as if Newcastle had scored a goal.