Phil Jagielka: "It was a perfect day"

Phil Jagielka has said today went perfectly following a successful return to Goodison Park.

Sheffield United ran out 2-0 winners thanks to own goal from Yerry Mina and a second half strike from Lys Mousset.

Day of mixed emotions for Jagielka

Jagielka came on in the second half to help United see out the game and got a warm reception from the Everton fans.

The defender told Sky: “It was always going to be a day of mixed emotions for me. It was obviously fantastic to get the applause and the ovation at the start of the match. It was the perfect day for me."

The Blades inflicted a first home defeat for Everton for the first time since February, Wilders team are unbeaten on the road so far this season.

“Everton have been on a fantastic run – especially at home. It was up to us to keep things tight for as long as possible. The first goal was quite fortunate but luckily we managed to get the second goal."

Blades stand strong

The visitors only managed to register two shots in the whole game as they soaked up the Everton pressure for most of the game.

Despite finishing the game with 70% possession the Toffees rarely managed to trouble United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Jagielka told Sky: “We all stood side by side to get the blocks and headers in. Having something to hold on to [in the second half] is a huge help.

“Whether they like it or not [Everton] are still in a bit of a transitional period. Thankfully for us they didn’t really have their shooting boots on today, which means we come away with the clean sheet.”