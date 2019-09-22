Unai Emery backs Granit Xhaka after Emirates boos

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery continued to support under-fire Granit Xhaka after he was the subject of boos from some sections of the Emirates Stadium during Sunday's blockbuster 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Another difficult afternoon for Xhaka

The Swiss international has had an inconsistent start to the season and his 72nd-minute substitution was greeted with a chorus of boos.

"Xhaka is a very important player for us. He has a big commitment and he is improving," Emery told the media in his press conference.

"I am not asking people to support him but I am sure he is going to achieve the best things individually and collectively if the supporters help him.

"For me he is a very important player. I am going to support him and decide when he can play and when not. It is important for us. His commitment and behaviour is great. He is a good player."

Embed from Getty Images

Late comeback papers over cracks as issues remain

Despite completing a miraculous comeback, it was another poor performance from the Gunners which did nothing to ease the defensive concerns surrounding the squad at the moment.

When asked why it took his team so long to show any fight, Emery said: "Here we are doing and creating a good spirit with our supporters. The players are feeling that. It's first our commitment and behaviour, fighting for each ball, taking some risks to attack.

"There's two things for me today: that character and connection with the supporters and after is how we can improve. Defensively how can we improve 11 vs 11. We lost more balls than we wanted.

"We need to take a good balance in our emotion and mentality. Today we can be happy."

Guendouzi the stand out performer

The best performance for Arsenal in their second-half comeback was produced by Matteo Guendouzi. The Frenchman's drive and positivity lead to the penalty that got Arsenal back into the game.

"With Matteo last year he progressed when he came here. I like that spirit. He has talent but above all his attitude, energy, commitment and behaviour.

"He's one player who is angry when he's not playing. I like that. When they are angry they're asking you to play. When you decide to let them play they know they have a commitment to do all we needed. He is improving."

Embed from Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe gets off the mark for Arsenal

The penalty won by Guendouzi was converted by Nicolas Pepe for his first goal since arriving from Lille for £72 million in the summer.

Arsenal's regular penalty taker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang passed the responsibility over to the Ivorian, and Emery praised this decision.

"It's Aubameyang who's responsible. Also Lacazette. For me it's a very big decision from Aubameyang to let him shoot to give him confidence," he said.

"Really the [man] responsible is Aubameyang and I was happy when I saw that decision from Aubameyang.

"Aubameyang is hungry every day to score and win, to achieve individual and collective objectives. Today that decision is really of a great player."