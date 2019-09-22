West Brom 4-2 Huddersfield: Baggies rescue three points once again

West Bromwich Albion moved to 4th place in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers - who remain rock-bottom with just one point - twice led Slaven Bilic’s side, and looked an organised outfit for large parts of the game, forcing West Brom out wide where they struggled to deliver meaningful crosses.

Yet the story of West Brom’s season so far has been about the impact from off the bench and fighting from behind, and it was apparent once again here at The Hawthorns today.

Story of the match

A lot of the pre-match talk focused on whether the Cowley brothers could change the mentality of a club winless since February, yet the story at first was actually one of Huddersfield going back to what Huddersfield do best - frustrating teams.

Deploying a low, compact block, Huddersfield’s plan was clear - and it almost paid off.

The Terriers broke the deadlock after 16 minutes, the ball breaking fortuitously through to Fraizer Campbell who cut inside and slipped a guileful ball through to the onrushing Lewis O’Brien.

With Kyle Bartley caught napping and too far off O’Brien, he was able to pick his spot and arrow it past a hapless Sam Johnstone.

West Brom are not exactly strangers to going behind though. Bilic’s side had amassed 12 points from losing positions going into this fixture - the most in England’s top four leagues.

And although the Baggies laboured against Huddersfield’s deep block in the first half, the equaliser came three minutes later. Darnell Furlong poked the ball through the legs of Terrence Kongolo, and picked out Charlie Austin with his back to the goal, fending off Huddersfield defenders.

He calmly laid it off to Matt Phillips who passed it into the bottom corner. The scores were tied.

A problem of West Brom’s over the last couple of seasons has been their stubborn adherence to playing out from the back, and they were punished again today.

Bartley - once again at fault - mistakenly gifted the ball to Elias Kachunga, who lifted a delicious pass through the defence, and Karlam Grant was left with the simple job of slotting it into the West Brom net.

The next twenty minutes, however, was a period of gradual improvement for the home side. They started moving the ball quicker and with more conviction, there was more movement and the quality of crosses improved.

Huddersfield stood strong, but on 70 minutes the pressure finally paid off. Super-sub Grady Diangana lifted a delightful cross into Furlong, who - still with lots do - rose above the pack and managed to generate enough power to direct the header past Kamil Grabara.

The hosts were on a roll now, playing with real confidence. Twisting and turning down the flank, Diangana impressively evaded three Huddersfield defenders and teed up Phillips who, once again, coolly slotted home. Just like that, West Brom were back in front.

In the 89th minute, Semi Ajayi sealed the three points for the Baggies with a headed goal from a corner and extended Huddersfield’s winless streak to a catastrophic 18 matches.

The Cowley brothers trudged down the tunnel, probably wondering what they had walked into at Huddersfield, longing for the glory days back at Lincoln City. Spirits were high for Bilic, however, who soaked up the win with the relieved home fans after the full-time whistle.

The Croatian has lots of work to do with this West Brom side - first and foremost to stop starting matches so poorly. But if his team can keep on coming from behind to win, neither he nor the fans will be complaining.

Key takeaways

Diangana changes the game

The introduction of the precocious on-loan youngster Diangana at half time completely changed the complexion of the match, assisting two goals and generally disarming what was a resolute Huddersfield defence.

Whereas before Cowley’s side were offering heaps of room on the flanks, they now had to get tight to Diangana, who was causing all sorts of trouble. This subsequently opened up room in the midfield, which the likes of Pereira and Livermore were able to drive into.

Huddersfield need investment

Hiring the Cowley brothers was only solving half the problem for Huddersfield. There is a serious lack of quality in that squad, a squad that warrants a position in the lower reaches of the Championship.

So it’s no surprise they were relegated from the Premier League with only 16 points last year.

They need huge investment, particularly in midfield and at the back, as Florent Hadergjonaj has proven time and time again that he lacks the defensive capabilities to start for this Huddersfield side.

Meanwhile, the centre-half duo of Tommy Elphick and Christoph Schindler also leaves a lot to be desired. The club should certainly be able to afford a squad overhaul after their two-year spell in the Premier League, and the lucrative influx of the parachute payments.