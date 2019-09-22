Bruce rues 'big' missed chances against Brighton 

After a second successive bore draw at St James' Park Steve Bruce took positives from Newcastle United's game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bruce believes his side had 'big chances' to win the game, despite being pinned back into their own half for the majority of the game.

The Seagulls dominated the entire game but could only muster up three shots on target which shows how solid the Magpies were at the back.

Unrest all around Newcastle

Bruce's side received boos at both half-time and full-time as the lowest crowd in nearly 10 years voiced their discontent.

The former Manchester United defender has been fighting against fan unrest since getting the job in the summer but knows they have to start winning to have any chance of winning fans over.

Fans would not have taken positives from yesterday as they saw their once Champions League team be played off the park by Brighton.

Bruce spoke on the matter: "I can understand their frustration against a very decent Brighton team and in particular we were, first half, disappointing with what we were trying to do.

"I think of all the possession, the vast majority if you look at it and analyse them, they have a lot in their own half, which frustrates a lot of teams.

"We didn't help ourselves by trying to get after it too early and didn't organise our press well enough until we got into the second half, where we defended slightly deeper and changed slightly, and it made it better for us."

Missed chances cost the Magpies

However, Bruce was more positive about how his side went about their business as he saw his side waste a number of huge chances.

Newcastle's record £40 million signing, Joelinton had two chances to score missing a free header and firing a shot straight into Lewis Dunk's sliding leg.

That is what annoyed Bruce the most as he cut a frustrated figure all game as he witnessed his side surrender possession and waste chances on a number of occasions.

Bruce added: "I think it's always been a concern, but if you look at the chances we've had, they're big chances at this level.

"They're arguably better than what Brighton had.

"Even though they've had 70 per cent of possession, we've probably had the best chances out there, which is a disappointment that we haven't taken one."

It was the lowest attendance of the season for Newcastle and down by almost nine thousand on last seasons average attendance.

Fans have decided not to return to St James' Park until Mike Ashey and Bruce have left the club and yesterday showed how strongly people believe in that thought.

Just over 43,000 were in attendance yesterday and the majority voiced their concerned at the end of the game by booing and some already calling for Bruce to be sacked.

Bruce added: "Only thing we can try to do is to win games. We understand that. We’ll try.

"It’s the only way you can try to get people back. The way to try and get people back is to win a few matches."