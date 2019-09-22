The Warm Down: Late James Maddison downs Spurs with late thunderbolt but VAR steals the headlines

James Maddison's late thunder-bolt of a strike gave Leicester City a fantastic 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur - however the complexity of the game almost could have swung dramatically in Spurs' favour.

VAR was called into action in the first half when Paulo Gazzaniga dropped a shot at the feet of Leicester's Ayoze Perez before Wilfried Ndidi bundled in from close range.

Perez, a new signing from Newcastle United, was clearly offside on review and the goal was chalked off and Tottenham survived.

Harry Kane then gave Tottenham the lead after a brilliant piece of improvisation after he dribbled in between two Leicester defenders off-balance after a push from Caglar Soyuncu.

The England captain hit the deck before swinging his leg at the top of the ball to cause it to bounce off the floor and over Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel into the back of the net - a truly remarkable goal.

After half-time, Serge Aurier thought he doubled Spurs' lead with a fantastic strike into the far bottom corner from an assist off Kane - but VAR ruled the goal out as Heung-Min Son was deemed to be offside by the most minimal margin.

Leicester woke up after that decision which filled them with confidence as Ricardo Pereira's shot rifled into the back of the net from the centre of the box after Toby Alderweireld blocked a cross right into the Portuguese right-back's path.

Maddison then won the game for Leicester late on with a 30-yard screamer which gave Gazzaniga no chance - simply incredible from the young English attacking midfielder who finished the game hobbling around the pitch after an injury off the ball.

VAR hit and miss in the Spurs camp

Spurs' blushes were spared in the first half when Ndidi thought he had put Leicester 1-0 in front - however VAR as it so often has done recently for Spurs, came to their rescue as Perez was clearly offside in the build-up.

The controversy however came in the second half when Tanguy Ndombele's inch-perfect through ball sent Son in between Soyuncu and Jonny Evans and despite the Korean being tackled, Kane's retrieval and cross was dispatched by Aurier.

However, VAR ruled the goal out for offside against Son; the replays showed his arm was offside by the most minimal of margins - sparking debate amongst football fans and pundits whether VAR is really just for the clear and obvious.

A few interesting factors were brought forward - whether the VAR camera angles brought up the right frame from when Ndombele kicked the ball, whether or not that was a clear and obvious error and whether or not you can be given offside for a part of your body you can't touch the ball with.

First of all, it is improbable VAR will be able to produce replays in frames to judge 100% exactly where the ball was first made contact with.

Second of all, the FA law states that 'the hands and arms of all players are not considered' when making decisions for offside - if Son was offside with a part of his body he could use it was even less obvious.

Finally, it looked an incredibly close call even with the VAR replay and difficult to judge - so what is deemed as a clear and obvious error from the referee?

At the end of the day - it seems that VAR has got it right potentially with Son having part of his body excluding his head and arm in an offside position, but it is something we will find out this week if it was in fact a mistake or a correct decision.

Spurs lacking leaders

Tim Cahill highlighted on Match of The Day the lack of leaders on the pitch in Tottenham colours as one of their biggest issues and causes for their dramatic drop in form in 2019.

With club captain Hugo Lloris missing as well, there was one leader less on the pitch and many Spurs fans now believe this to be an issue that needs to be addressed in the January transfer window.

Spurs in recent years have lost key leaders on the pitch in Ryan Mason, Kyle Walker, Mousa Dembele and even Fernando Llorente - but have also dropped Eric Dier from their starting line-up - one of the most vocal players on the pitch.

Experienced big-game player Lucas Moura has also been dropped to the bench multiple times this season so far with no explanation other than 'he is simply being rested'.

One thing is for sure, the Spurs players look a lot less vocal without some of their key leaders on the pitch.

Pochettino believes Spurs were the better team

Speaking after the game, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said he believes Spurs were the better team for the majority of the game but refuses to criticise VAR.

"The performance I think was good," said Pochettino.

"After Wednesday, a long flight, not too much time to recover I think the performances was fantastic.

"I think we were the best team on the pitch for 83 minutes, of course but now that changed completely in the last seven or 10 minutes the feeling.

"The feeling before was that we dominated and with a different result we are talking in a different way, but we need to be fair in the way we are going to assess this.

"The team behaved very well with a great attitude and played in some moments very good football.

"I trust in the referees and I'm not going to complain.

"I am always talking about sometimes it [VAR] benefits you and sometimes against you. That is football.

"After you can't complain. You have to accept it."

